The Curtain Closes on the FCPA Blog

My gifted colleagues — the people Harry and I leaned on for support for 17 years — have already written a wonderful history of the FCPA Blog. There’s little more I can say except to fill in a gap they left in the record — their role in what we did.

To set the stage: When the FCPA Blog started in 2007, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was almost unknown. There wasn’t much to report and few readers.

Then, at the end of 2008, Siemens happened. It was nearly 20 times bigger than any prior FCPA enforcement action, and it sent people around the world scrambling for fresh information.

The FCPA Blog happened to be there, a happy accident due to my long-standing (some thought quirky) obsession with anti-corruption law and compliance.

By then, the format was set. Short posts when possible — readable in five minutes or less because everyone is busy. Be accurate, fair, and true to the mission: plain-English news and views about the FCPA at no cost to readers.

I always needed help. It arrived — first from Harry managing the technology from his college dorm room, then from editors, contributors, and sponsors. That progression — editors, contributors, sponsors — sounds simple now and inevitable. But it was neither.

It took a full measure of courage in the early years to publicly support the FCPA Blog — an upstart online publication, unaffiliated with any professional organizations, and having zero academic credibility. Our lowbrow name (my doing) didn’t help.

Many professionals and academics told me, with a mixture of frustration and embarrassment, how their employer or institutional overlord wouldn’t let them publish with us because we weren’t on the “approved” list.

Over time, that objection receded. Why?

Because the editors stepped forward. It was their generous and fortifying presence on the masthead and in posts that convinced others to take a chance by writing for the FCPA Blog or becoming sponsors. They were the catalysts, the essential ingredient, the bedrock for all that followed.

The FCPA Blog went on to publish 8,000 posts by more than 800 authors (equivalent to about five million words or 40 full-length books) and reach hundreds of thousands of readers a year.

We had our special moment in time, by God’s grace. I have no other explanation for what happened. I know it wasn’t my doing. It was all of us, together.

To everyone who played a role — senior editors, contributing editors, authors, sponsors, and of course our readers — thank you. I’m deeply and forever grateful.

Special thanks to Harry for being there from the beginning — handling the technical side, creating our research tools, stepping up as publisher and editor six years ago, and for this last, graceful act of closing the curtain.

I can’t think of a better ending.