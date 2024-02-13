From the FCPA Blog Editors

Andy Spalding, Senior Editor

I came to the FCPA Blog a nobody, just some guy with just one idea that Dick so generously agreed to post. How could I have known the Wall Street Journal was looking for content? I suddenly had a voice.

The FCPA Blog gave so very many of us a voice, a seat at the table. It democratized FCPA commentary. As Dick himself told me, “we’re all Gutenbergs now.”

I’ll miss the forum. I’ll miss the issues. And I’ll miss the people. A newly hired football coach captured it best: “there is nothing I enjoy more than doing hard s*&^ with good people.” The issues we wrestled with on the FCPA Blog are hard. And the people are good. Truly, deeply, good.

The FCPA Blog changed the world. And it changed me.

Signing off, my friends.

Jessica Tillipman, Senior Editor

I am going to use my final post for the FCPA Blog to say one thing: thank you.

Thank you to Dick Cassin for taking a chance 13 years ago on a young academic who wrote to you because she was really angry about calls for mandatory debarment and wanted to say something about it. Indeed, 13 years and 30(!) debarment-related blog posts later, I am still really angry about it.

Thank you, Dick, for your support, encouragement, and friendship over the past 13 years. It was an honor to write for the FCPA Blog and serve as a Senior Editor.

Thank you to both Dick and Harry Cassin for supporting the work of the next generation of anti-corruption practitioners by publishing numerous posts written by my former students.

And thank you to the FCPA Blog readers and community — it has been a privilege to connect with you on the important issues that impact our field.

In writing this post, I am reminded of the one other time I had the opportunity to publicly thank Dick Cassin and the FCPA Blog community. In 2015, I had the honor of attending the Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics (SCCE) Annual International Compliance & Ethics Awards Dinner, where I accepted an award on behalf of the FCPA Blog for its “contribution to education in the field of compliance and ethics.”

I am re-sharing my acceptance speech below. It fully reflects my pride in serving as a Senior Editor of the blog and, most importantly, my gratitude to the person responsible for one of the true highlights of my career.

* * *

Thank you to the SCCE for this wonderful honor. On behalf of my colleagues at the FCPA Blog, I am so proud to be here tonight to accept this award. The FCPA Blog would not be possible without the hard work of my fellow editors, who regularly write about the important anti-corruption, ethics and compliance issues of the day.

And while my fellow editors should certainly be thanked for their extensive contributions, I’d be remiss if I did not say that a large measure of this blog’s success is due to the support and dedication of our many readers, commenters and guest bloggers.

We pride ourselves on the diverse and unique viewpoints that are represented on our blog. And we firmly believe that these important conversations have not only served as a resource to the ethics and compliance community, but also as an impetus for change.

So on behalf of my fellow editors, I thank you for your continued contributions to the blog.

Finally, I could not stand up here and accept this award without thanking Dick Cassin — the founder, publisher, and editor of the FCPA Blog. He wouldn’t want me to spend any time mentioning him or his accomplishments. But given that he’s not here tonight, I am going to do just that.

The FCPA Blog would not be possible without the foresight, creativity, and hard work of Dick Cassin. It was the very first FCPA resource on the internet and thanks to his ingenuity and dedication, the FCPA Blog has become the leading online, anti-corruption resource. Dick’s vision — to offer regular, digestible news updates for free — has enabled readers across the globe to contribute to these important conversations. And while tonight, the SCCE is recognizing the FCPA Blog, we all know that they are also recognizing Dick Cassin’s extraordinary contributions to ethics and compliance.

Thank you.

Elizabeth Spahn, Editor Emeritus

There were no law school courses in English that my research librarians or I could find when I decided to offer a seminar in International and Comparative Anti-Corruption Law.

(This unexpected shift from my usual field of expertise, Constitutional Law, and Human Rights, came at the behest of my Chinese students at Peking University Law School where I had served as a Fulbright Professor the prior year.)

There were no teaching materials, no syllabus, no cohort of law professors with whom I could kibbitz. There were some Practicing Law Institute continuing education materials – extremely expensive, completely out of reach for my paltry research budget, and for my working- class law students at New England Law | Boston.

And there was the FCPA Blog.

I wrote to Dick Cassin, founder of the FCPA Blog, to see if he would grant permission for me to reproduce older postings at a reduced academic rate (that means free to those of you in lucrative law practices who write off lavish CLE expenses to the taxpayers).

Dick was generous. He was supportive. He was excited that a law professor wanted to teach Anti-Corruption in an actual law school. He allowed us to reproduce past entries for classroom and academic work.

Dick’s generosity allowed law students to read posts by practicing attorneys, forensic accountants, prosecutors, and regulators. The students loved the sense of immediacy, the connection to a living, practicing Bar, a community of adult lawyers they admired and hoped to join. They parsed the latest posts not only in class, but in the hallways, and the bar across the street after class. It’s hard to convey how very excited these students were to be part of the Anti-Corruption communities through the FCPA Blog.

Dick allowed us to use his book on the FCPA. He suggested research topics for their papers. And he recruited me to write for the FCPA Blog.

I write like an academic. That means long, convoluted sentences with many disclaimers and dense footnotes. Nobody wants to read that. Dick patiently coached me on how to write for actual human beings. (Any shortcomings should not be blamed on Dick.)

The seminar was a huge success. It sold out every year, usually with a waiting list, until I retired. Many graduates from the seminar went on to stellar careers in law enforcement, risk and compliance work in-house, whistleblower attorneys, regulators, etc. No matter how tough the legal job market was, graduates of the Anti-Corruption Seminar found well-paying jobs doing meaningful legal work we believed (and still believe) makes the world a better place.

Law school courses in Anti-Corruption and Anti-Money Laundering law now proliferate. There are scholarly books, educational materials, blogs, podcasts, conferences, and law review articles a plenty.

But at the very beginning, there was only Dick Cassin and the FCPA Blog. Founder. Pioneer. My generous and wise friend.

Julie DiMauro, Contributing Editor

I cannot believe I am writing my last FCPA Blog post and saying goodbye to such a highly respected thought leadership portal. But I don’t think it’s a complete goodbye at all.

The compliance, legal and risk community is a tight knit one, and the amazingly talented and generous people in it will find their way to keep working together in ways that enrich the profession and themselves personally.

The attention paid to this incredibly consequential law has ceased to have distinctions when it came to which political party was in office in the United States – foreign bribery is a big deal to nearly everyone – and the enforcement actions have been robust, to say the least.

And now we have a law that closes a big loophole: Demanding a bribe from American companies will come with consequences, thanks to Foreign Extortion Prevention Act.

On a personal level, I worked for Dick Cassin as his managing editor for a time at the FCPA Blog, and besides being a class act of a human being, I need to thank him for being a great mentor in the financial crimes space. I now teach a course on financial crime as an adjunct professor – one that I designed – and I could not have created or taught it without his amazing advice as a mentor.

Through the years, at industry events, I’d hear people talking about the FCPA Blog, referencing it, lauding it, and noting specific authors and pieces from it. You all know what I mean. The FCPA Blog was well-known and regarded … without any loud trumpeting, fancy marketing or finfluencers needed.

I want to thank Dick Cassin and Harry Cassin quite sincerely for the opportunity to work closely with them and be a contributing editor and occasional blog poster. I want to thank the two senior editors who did more of the heavy lifting, Jessica Tillipman and Andy Spaulding.

And I want to thank all of the busy people who found the time to share their insights on the FCPA Blog; I can attest to being one of the people who learned a lot from the rich content.

Best of luck, Dick and Harry, and all my best to the passionate community of which the FCPA Blog was a much-admired part.

Tom Fox, Contributing Editor

For those who do not stand in the shadow of Dick Cassin and the FCPA Blog, they are, like myself, standing on the shoulders of FCPA Blog and what Dick Cassin created in 2007. That is because he is the Godfather of FCPA and compliance bloggers, leading an entire generation of bloggers and later podcasters in FCPA and compliance.

He started the FCPA Blog as a bulletin board for the then-burgeoning FCPA and compliance world. The FCPA Blog quickly became that and much more, giving a platform to compliance practitioners literally across the globe to share their views, concerns, and ideas about compliance.

The FCPA Blog became the go-to source for all things FCPA and compliance. As other bloggers, such as myself, began to come on the scene in 2009, the FCPA Blog remained one of the top sites for all things compliance. The FCPA Blog was well-known for being the first to break the news for newly announced FCPA enforcement actions, leading each year with its Top Ten FCPA Enforcement Action list, which was one of the top references for all things FCPA resolution related. These traditions continued when Harry Cassin took over the Editorship of the FCPA Blog from his father.

One a very personal note, it was Dick and the FCPA Blog who first gave me a platform to write about compliance. It was Dick who encouraged me to write my first book. Just as he has been a mentor to me, Dick continues to be a mentor and inspiration to the entire compliance profession. I dedicated the 3rd edition of my work, The Compliance Handbook to Dick Cassin.

The FCPA Blog was a huge part of every compliance professional’s life since its inception. It will be missed, but today we honor Dick Cassin, the Godfather of Compliance bloggers, Harry Cassin, who carried the torch, and the first blog site for compliance, the FCPA Blog. Thanks for being there for all of us.

Russell A. Stamets, Contributing Editor

It’s fair to say that the FCPA and anti-bribery enforcement is well into its Moneyball era. “Compliance tools” and other analytical approaches to anti-corruption – now supercharged with AI – may be advances, but they are juiceless, colorless exercise compared to the Indiana Jones days of discovering and defending real people holding bags of cash and enjoying inappropriate resort weekends.

No one has done more to document this transition than Dick Cassin and Harry Cassin through the FCPA Blog. The more than 8,000 posts they wrote or shepherded are a distinctive chronicle of ethics and economic change in the last twenty years. We are the richer for their efforts to track the FCPA and anti-corruption’s journey from exotica to “normal.”

I am particularly lucky to have practiced as a young lawyer under Dick in Singapore. He was an intense and patient guide to understanding how this obscure piece of legislation lived and breathed far from its home. While the FCPA Blog has had plenty of posts from distinguished academics and public policy advocates of many stripes, I recognize Dick’s practical, straightforward and moral approach to anti-corruption and compliance in the nearly two-decades’ arc of the blog. He may be shocked to learn, but I have always acknowledged, how he taught me to remain a principled, American lawyer while knee-deep in some corner of Asia hearing this or that improbable excuse.

This remains a difficult task, particularly because I have focused on India for more than twenty years. When the FCPA Blog began, China and India were both 76 on the Corruption Perceptions Index, yet China was an economic behemoth and India barely registered. In 2023, China again ranked 76 but India had plummeted to 93, and China is wobbly while India has a generation-propelling wind in its economic sails. India also has become more like 2007 China in the dangers posed by writing truthfully and accurately about ground realities. I am sorry that the FCPA Blog will not be there to document what will be a promising and extremely fraught time for doing business with India. Things are just getting interesting!

The fact is we all have our time, and the FCPA Blog has been the chronicle for its time. I hope to hear Dick’s voice in other venues for many more years. I see his influence in varied corners, from Richard Bistrong’s journey to Harry’s chronicling the evolving Moneyball era of data-driven compliance. And I am grateful to the wildly varied contributors over the years who have brought a truly global perspective to the FCPA, a peculiarly American and proudly parochial law that has more than made its case.

Few have made that case with greater care or concision than Dick Cassin. You can always tell when a lawyer has spent more time in London or Washington or Houston than they have in Lagos, New Delhi or Kuala Lumpur. Dick has been the chronicler from the field, someone who understood that standing in front of a customs officer in a sweaty office presents a business and moral dilemma not appreciated by Ken or Karen in compliance at headquarters. Dick has been the guy who understands that moment.

So, congratulations and thank you to Dick, Harry, and my fellow editors, and best wishes to the many thousands of people out there seeking practical guidance as they wrestle to bring prosperity and transparency to business across the globe. The FCPA Blog has been your true friend and guide. God bless and good luck.

Richard Bistrong, Contributing Editor

It started when I got home from prison in late 2013 and looked myself up on the FCPA Blog. A post from October 31, 2012, “Where is Richard Bistrong today,” caught my attention.

I thought it would be great to talk to the author, Dick Cassin, and share that “Richard Bistrong is now home” and perhaps exchange FCPA perspectives with him. So I reached out to him.

He didn’t respond, and based on what had occurred, who could blame him?

Sometime in 2014, he accepted my invitation to connect on LinkedIn, and shortly thereafter the FCPA Blog followed me on Twitter.

I thought, hmm …that’s good news. So, throwing caution to the wind, sometime in 2015, when visiting my daughter at the University of Virginia, knowing that the FCPA Blog was based in Charlottesville, I asked Dick if he would like to grab a coffee while I was in town. This time he said yes.

And so began a professional and personal journey and the start of a friendship at Shenandoah Joe’s coffeehouse in Charlottesville.

After what was a pleasant if slightly awkward coffee (we were sizing each other up), Dick asked me if I would like to write a post for the FCPA Blog.

Through the process of writing, not only did he help me with the post, but he mentored me on writing, recommending several style books that I still utilize, along with conversations about writing about the FCPA and my experiences.

Ultimately, through Dick’s friendship and support, as well as his son Harry’s, my current practice was launched via those early posts.

I will never forget one of my first in-house engagements, when I asked the CCO how she found out about me: “I read your post on Thanksgiving in prison and thought, I just need to bring him here,” she said.

Our partnership, friendship, and work took many directions, including the one and only FCPA Blog event in New York for its tenth anniversary, working together on the Mastercard e-learning series, and the launch of a limited series of videos on the FCPA Blog, interviewing Frank Brown, Barry Vitou, Alison Taylor, and Joe Spinelli, among others.

And through it all was Dick’s and Harry’s friendship and their support for each of these new initiatives.

I am forever grateful. The absence of the FCPA Blog in my life will leave a huge emotional hole. I will do my best to build around it, but it won’t be the same.

Yet the community of like-minded professionals that the FCPA Blog has created will be one which will remain a testament to the hard work and support that Dick and Harry have so eloquently and unselfishly offered to so many others.

Godspeed my friends.