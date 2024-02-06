 Skip to content

The FCPA Blog is coming to an end

2024 marks our seventeenth year of publishing. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re proud of our work.

It was a difficult decision. We’ll continue posting over the next couple of weeks. We’ll hear from some familiar voices. Then, the curtain will close.

I’d like to thank our editors, contributors, and sponsors. You made the FCPA Blog what it was.

To our readers, the hundreds of thousands of you — thank you.

We’ve published 8,000 posts, many of which were submitted by generous contributors.

We’ve made many friends along the way.

It’s been the joy of my life to work alongside my Dad all these years. When he started the FCPA Blog, I was in college, a dozen time zones away.

We took turns staying up late to figure out how to fix whatever technical problem came along. We learned a lot about daily publishing and each other.

Thank you all.

God bless.

