The DPA is signed. Now what?

It’s wishful thinking that a corporate FCPA resolution with the DOJ puts everything in the rearview mirror. Better to view corporate resolutions as multi-year events, during which the company and its leaders face more scrutiny and potential criminal jeopardy than ever. That’s because of what’s inside today’s deferred prosecution agreements.

By the time the corporation lands a DPA, it has already more or less cooperated with the DOJ and remediated defects in its compliance program. It has likely adopted an enhanced program that incorporates more compliance staffing, better training, more systematic and deeper due diligence, and relies less on intermediaries, if at all.

Then comes the DPA. Once it’s in place, here’s what happens. This description is based on recent DPAs the DOJ gave SAP and Freepoint Commodities. Most of what follows also applies to non-prosecution agreements, such as last year’s Albemarle NPA.

***

The DPA probably runs for at least three years. It requires ongoing cooperation with the DOJ, all other domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies and regulators, the World Bank, and other multilateral development banks. The DOJ also reserves the right to share anything from the company with those others.

If the company asserts any right or privilege preventing its cooperation, it has to log how and why it is not cooperating and hand the log over to the DOJ.

During the DPA, the corporate defendant must automatically provide the DOJ with “all factual information” relevant to the original investigation or which the DOJ asks for. That includes information about the company and its affiliates, as well as present and former directors, officers, employees, agents, and consultants. Information means documents or other “tangible evidence,” among other things.

Of course, if the company spots any new potential FCPA violation, it must report it immediately to the DOJ.

The company must designate “knowledgeable employees, agents, or attorneys” as named contacts. When the DOJ wants something, those are the people it sends its demands to.

The DOJ can request interviews or testimony from present or former officers, directors, employees, agents, or consultants. Testimony? Yes, in grand jury proceedings and trials, and appearances before law enforcement agencies or regulators anywhere. The company must use its “best efforts” to make the requested witnesses available, whatever that means.

Next comes reporting. Every three months during the DPA, the company must review and test its compliance program under a written work plan the DOJ pre-approves. The company then has to provide the DOJ with a report about the results, with a remediation plan if necessary.

About now, you, the reader, might be thinking: OK, this is intrusive. Still, there’s no requirement for an independent compliance monitor. And anything is better than a DOJ mole reporting directly to the feds.

Ummm, hold on. What comes next might change your mind: Officer certifications.

Attached to the DPA as exhibits are certifications the DOJ requires. The CEO and CFO have to sign two of them.

Thirty days before the DPA ends, they certify that the company has met its compliance obligations. And on the date the DPA ends, they certify that the company has fulfilled its disclosure obligations.

The certifications are subject to the federal false statements statute (18 U.S.C. §1001), punishable by up to five years in prison, and the federal obstruction law (18 U.S.C. §1519), which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Here’s the problem. Corporate officers can’t know everything. That’s why they typically certify (or represent and warrant) that based on their actual knowledge or good faith belief, they aren’t aware of existing violations of law, for example, or breaches of undertakings.

In the ordinary course of business, however, prudent corporate officers don’t certify unconditionally that no violations or breaches have occurred; that’s beyond their actual knowledge. Yet, that’s what the DOJ requires.

The CEO’s and CFO’s personal exposure for false statements or obstruction continues for five years after they submit the certifications at the end of the DPA.

Their false statements or obstruction, if any, are expressly attributable to the company and presumptive evidence of its breach of the DPA.

***

That’s a short (and only partial) explanation. But it shows how corporate FCPA defendants and their leaders face more DOJ scrutiny and criminal exposure after the DPA (or NPA) is signed than before. Money aside, corporate FCPA resolutions don’t come cheap.

One last point. This discussion isn’t merely academic.

Last year, the DOJ fined Ericsson $206.7 million and required corporate guilty pleas to settle charges that it violated its 2019 deferred prosecution agreement that was part of a $1 billion FCPA settlement.

The DOJ said Ericsson breached the 2019 DPA by failing to “truthfully disclose all factual information and evidence” related to the earlier investigation.

Will the DOJ ever charge a CEO or CFO for DPA or NPA violations? It can happen, so yes, it probably will.