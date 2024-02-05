Introducing the new Elgar Encyclopedia on Corruption Law

In the last quarter-century, since the “Corruption Eruption” of the late 1990s, the world has been lucky enough to see the proliferation of anti-corruption laws, initiatives, ideas, and practices. Now, two decades later, a group of scholars and practitioners has undertaken to distill our learning in a single source.

The Elgar Concise Encyclopedia of Corruption Law, available here, is edited by Professor Mark Pieth at the University of Basel and Professor Tina Soreide from the Norwegian School of Economics. It contains over 100 entries covering anti-corruption legislation, governance mechanisms, international instruments, and other preventative measures.

The book is designed to be of use in the realms of business, law enforcement, public policy, and academia. It surveys the field of enforcement with entries on administrative sanctions, asset recovery, public- and private-sector bribery, collective action, commercial arbitration, due diligence, facilitation payments, non-trial resolutions, sanctions, and more.

Big-ticket enforcement actions the book covers include Ericsson, Odebrecht, Siemens, Telia, and VimpelCom, as well as others less known but not less instructive. It also provides industry-specific studies from infrastructure, multilateral development banking, pharmaceuticals, and sport. These practical case studies are complemented by academic insights from anthropology, criminology, economics, ethics, geography, history, law, and political science.

A testament to the truly universal character of the anti-corruption movement, the Encyclopedia provides surveys of countries as diverse as Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Ukraine. It also looks at work of intergovernmental organizations including the African Union, OECD, EU, and the UN.

We’ve come a long way in a couple decades. But if you don’t believe it, just pick up this book.