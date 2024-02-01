With the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, America puts the world on notice

Although bribery always requires a giver and a receiver, U.S. anti-corruption efforts have traditionally focused almost exclusively on the givers. This is partly the result of a previous gap in the law. While the FCPA criminalizes the act of giving bribes to foreign government officials, no statute addressed bribe receiving by foreign government officials. As a result, cases against foreign bribe takers had to be shoehorned into other, poorly suited statutes such as money laundering and wire fraud.

To remedy this problem, FEPA amends the U.S. domestic bribery statute, 18 U.S.C. Section 201, to make it a crime “for any foreign official or person selected to be a foreign official to corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, or agree to receive or accept, directly or indirectly, anything of value personally or for any other person or nongovernmental entity” from any “person” or “domestic concern” as those terms are used in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Violations are punishable by a maximum penalty of 15 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 or three times the amount of the bribe.

The Implications for U.S. Companies and the U.S. Government

The FEPA will likely have significant consequences for U.S. businesses. Among other things, it should help prevent bribery (and its name intentionally includes the word “prevention”) by giving companies an additional tool to resist improper demands. Companies can already use the FCPA in this way, but as the article that inspired the FEPA noted, criminalizing foreign bribe receiving would “help honest companies … resist bribe demands” because “the argument that ‘we can’t pay because we could be prosecuted under the FCPA’ would obviously be much more powerful if coupled with the statement ‘and you could be too.’”

It may also help companies that are the subjects of FCPA investigations avoid and/or mitigate liability by positioning themselves as victims of extortion rather than as willing bribe payers.

The law also requires the Justice Department, in consultation with the State Department, to report to Congress annually on, among other things, bribe demands on U.S. companies by foreign officials and U.S. government efforts to combat this problem through prevention and enforcement. These reporting requirements will focus U.S. government anti-corruption efforts on the demand side and will create pressure on the DOJ to bring cases. Consequently, it is unlikely that the FEPA will sit for 25 years with few enforcement actions, as happened with the FCPA.

Investigations and prosecutions of foreign government officials for taking bribes will inevitably generate more information about the supply side of the same transactions, especially if any of the subjects of the investigation cooperate with the DOJ in order to resolve their cases. Therefore, although the FEPA is designed to protect U.S. companies by stimulating more investigations of transnational bribery, it will also put U.S. companies at heightened risk of FCPA prosecutions and therefore make it more important than ever for them to have robust anti-bribery compliance programs.

International Implications of the FEPA

Since the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention only requires criminalization of the active side of foreign bribery cases, the OECD Working Group on Bribery (WGB), as the Convention’s monitoring body, has never had legal grounds to assess how its 44 member countries deal with the passive side of the same cases. However, the little data that it has had suggests that bribe recipients are dealt with much more favorably (if they are dealt with at all) than the bribe payers. This suspicion was confirmed by an OECD study, which showed that bribe receivers were only punished in 20 percent of the cases in which the bribe payers were prosecuted.

However, the WGB began to focus on the demand side of bribery in its 2021 Recommendations, which included sections XII and XIII, according to which:

Public officials posted abroad should be made aware of and trained on how to assist companies from their home countries when these companies face bribe solicitations abroad,

Countries should engage in all forms of collective action and cooperation with public, private, and civil society representatives in order to increase the engagement of host countries in addressing the demand side of bribes, and

Countries should raise awareness of their public officials on their domestic bribery and solicitation laws and publish their rules governing gifts, hospitality, entertainment, and expenses for domestic public officials.

The 2021 Recommendation signaled clearly that the WGB, in addition to its traditional focus on the supply or “active” side of foreign bribery cases, will now also start monitoring the demand or “passive” side.

The FEPA will give a boost to these efforts and will also have other significant international consequences. Specifically:

As happened with the FCPA, the passage of the FEPA will undoubtedly prompt other countries to also adopt legislation criminalizing bribe receiving by foreign government officials.

The fact that U.S. authorities now have a stronger legal basis to investigate and prosecute foreign public officials will force these officials’ home governments to seriously investigate and, in some cases, prosecute, these officials.

International monitoring bodies will be better able to collect and analyze data concerning passive bribery, make relevant comparisons between the active and passive side of bribery cases, and issue relevant recommendations on how to better combat the demand side of bribery.

Foreign government officials who are inclined to demand bribes from U.S. companies will be less likely to do so if they are aware of the threat of U.S. prosecution. (For this reason, it is important for the U.S. government and U.S. companies to raise awareness about the FEPA as soon and as widely as possible.)

The FEPA is important not only for the U.S. but for the whole world. Of course, the U.S. will not be able to investigate, much less prosecute or extradite, every government official who solicits or receives bribes from U.S. companies. But the mere possibility will be enough to deter many would-be bribe seekers.

Moreover, law enforcement authorities who have long been asleep at the wheel when it comes to corruption will finally have to wake up and start making these cases. Otherwise, the U.S. will do it for them.

_____

Thomas Firestone is a partner in the Washington D.C. office of Squire Patton Boggs in the firm’s Government Investigations & White Collar Practice Group. He previously served as the resident legal advisor and acting chief of the Law Enforcement Section at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and twice won the U.S. State Department Superior Honor Award.

Drago Kos is the former Chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery.