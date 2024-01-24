Firing employees the right way is part of compliance

The viral video of two unprepared HR reps from Cloudflare firing Brittany Pietsch from her remote sales job is excruciating. I’m not sure it rises to the level of an indictment of capitalism, as one X user suggested, but it is disgusting and, as the X user said, it shows “they don’t value people.”

The hapless HR reps couldn’t give their ex-colleague Peitsch any idea why the company was firing her (even though she’d gotten positive work reviews until then), or why her manager wasn’t on the video call too.

What a company does is a lot more impactful than what it says. After the Pietsch video, claims by Cloudflare’s leaders that they care about their employees will fall flat, their trust and credibility diminished if not totally dissipated.

It’s amazing that two HR reps would show up without answers to Pietsch’s most basic questions: why am I being fired, and where’s my manager? But like everything on the internet, Pietsch’s video is now forever, there for current and prospective Cloudflare employees (and the rest of the world) to watch, gasp, and groan.

We shouldn’t be too hard on the two HR reps. They had a job to do, apparently firing as many as 40 salespeople in a go. Where, indeed, was Pietsch’s manager? But also, where were the HR bosses and other C-suiters who let this scene unfold?

Another ugly firing happened in December 2021 at Better Home & Finance. CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 employees during a Zoom call, telling them they were “part of the unlucky group that is being laid off.”

The public blowback was fierce. A mass firing by Zoom? What was he thinking?

If anyone needed another reason to distrust their company’s leaders, add botched firings to the list.

Meanwhile, it looks like working remote is about to become a firing offense. With the back-to-the-office push already in full swing, nearly 90 percent of CEOs say raises and promotions are more likely to go to “employees who make an effort to come to the office.” Demotions and outright firings can’t be far behind.

Here’s the problem with that. Employees have fresh memories of CEOs banning them from the office. Now, being in the office is incredibly important. We might ask: Were the CEOs lying then, or are they lying now?

Even assuming CEOs have the best intentions, there’s another downside to the back-to-the-office push. Strangely, the office itself has morphed. For most people, it used to be a vibrant, exciting, sociable center of work life. Now, it’s a quiet, lonely place.

The Wall Street Journal found a “giant trend” of people coming back to offices but wanting private spaces where they don’t interact with anyone, except on their computer screens.

As Covid-19’s remote-work surge fades, some workplaces are quieter and odder than ever. Employees have returned only to park themselves in deserted conference rooms or sound-muffling chambers. Colleagues grumble about booth-hogging co-workers, and some companies have started enforcing time limits on them.

Gallup reports that most workers today have “no supportive bonds with their coworkers, boss or their organization.”

No wonder 47 percent of young adults under 30 report “feeling down, depressed, or hopeless,” according to the spring 2023 edition of the Harvard Youth Poll.

Back to those botched firings.

I’ve talked before how important onboarding is (or should be) to compliance leaders. It sets the tone for new employees, increasing their confidence and smoothing their integration. There’s a positive ripple effect throughout the organization that benefits those bringing the compliance message to the workforce.

Off-boarding is important, too, as we can see from the reaction to Brittany Pietsch’s painful video. Like onboarding, how a company fires workers sets a tone for all those workers still employed, and those who might join later. There’s a ripple effect there, too, and if the firings are botched, the ripple effect isn’t a good one.

Mishandled firings are another way company leaders can squander trust and credibility and make it harder for compliance officers to convince anyone that rules are important.