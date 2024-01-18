This is how Calvinball wrecks compliance

When Harry published his post about Americans’ loss of trust in our institutions and the inevitable problems coming for compliance officers, coincidentally, I’d been thinking about the same thing, and asking why now? Why have most of us lost confidence in institutions we’ve always depended on? So, I looked for a root cause, and I think I found it.

It’s Calvinball. You know, the game invented by Calvin and Hobbs (the cartoon characters). There’s only one rule: the game can’t be played the same way twice. All the rules have to change for each game, except the rule about changing the rules.

Nothing undercuts confidence and trust like arbitrary and capricious rule changes. And yet, that’s the hallmark of our times.

The most flagrant rule changer around is Congress. It’s all Calvinball all the time. There’s a U-turn whenever the other party takes control, and sometimes when the same party keeps control.

The result? Gallup reported this year that eight percent of Americans have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in Congress. Ouch. More than nine out of ten of us have lost confidence in our federal lawmaking body.

Most of us now think the DOJ plays a lot of Calvinball. As Harry said, “Only 17 percent of Americans say they have a ‘great deal’ of confidence in the folks running the DOJ, half of Americans have ‘only some’ confidence.” That’s a bleak view of our federal law enforcement agency.

Eighteen percent of us have confidence in newspapers and 14 percent in TV news. No surprise there. Many news outlets today base the newsworthiness of a story on who’s doing the accusing. If the “wrong” political party is making the accusation, ignore it. If the “right” party is the accuser, go all in on the story. I’m not picking on one side or the other; they’re both equally guilty.

Of all the numbers from Harry’s post, the most troubling, at least for compliance officers, is that just 21 percent of American workers trust their organization. Where does that leave workplace loyalty, esprit de corps, and discipline?

***

Let me pause here to summarize our situation. Most of us don’t trust Congress, which makes the laws, the DOJ, which enforces the laws, news outlets, which report violations of the laws, and companies we work for, which are supposed to obey the laws.

If that doesn’t sound like a recipe for compliancaggeddon, I don’t know what does.

I’m going with Calvinball as the root cause of our mess for this reason. Most of the numbers cited above have been headed downward for decades.

As Gallup reported, confidence in our institutions was nearly 50 percent in 1979 and 45 percent in the 1980s. But, it “averaged closer to 40 percent in the 1990s and early 2000s before dropping to the low 30 percent range in the 2010s. Last year was the first time it fell below 30 percent” to 26 percent.

That means Covid isn’t entirely to blame. The trust deficit started long before the virus jumped from a petri dish, or whatever happened to get it started.

Nor can social media bear all the blame. True, it can’t be good that so many new commentators and citizen journalists fight for our daily attention by attacking every aspect of society from all sides. But again, trust in our institutions started eroding long before YouTube, X née Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and all the rest became a thing.

Maybe Calvinball is the end stage of social relativism. That’s the idea that cultural standards aren’t fixed by anything absolute or universal but change over time.

Social relativism (and its close cousin, moral relativism) arose just over a hundred years ago, when Einstein said everything is relative except the speed of light. He wasn’t talking about cultural standards, but in the Roaring 20s, “everything is relative” opened the door to a lot of instantly gratifying (and illegal) pastimes.

Calvinball is a problem because it’s the opposite of integrity, of having a moral compass and following it, no matter what. Even if most of us sometimes play Calvinball, we know it’s not good. When a person or institution makes up self-serving rules along the way, why should we admire them, emulate them, or want to follow them?

But that’s where we are.

I agree with Harry. It’ll never be easy to convince others to follow the rules when those rules are sure to change, depending on which way the wind blows.

Challenging times await compliance professionals.