China amends criminal law related to bribery and corruption

On December 29, 2023, China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, amended the Criminal Law. Among other things, the amendments impose higher penalties on bribe givers and entities that accept bribes. These amendments, which will take effect on March 1, 2024, correspond with the Communist Party’s policy to target both bribe receivers and bribe givers — an idea first put forward during the Party’s 19th National Congress in 2017.

The Party and government continue to focus on anti-corruption efforts, as reflected in a recent speech by President Xi Jinping vowing “no mercy” in fighting corruption and singling out the pharmaceutical, finance, infrastructure, and energy industries, as well as state-owned enterprises.

Key Amendments to the Existing Criminal Law Related to Corruption-Related Crimes

Higher penalties on bribe givers. The amendments impose more severe penalties on bribe givers, both individuals and entities. Under the current version of the Criminal Law, an entity giving a bribe to a “state functionary” (e.g., civil servants, certain SOE employees, certain employees of public institutions, and others) could be fined, and the employees at the entity responsible for committing the crime could face up to five years of prison plus individual fines. The amended Article 393 increases the maximum prison term to 10 years for culpable individuals at an entity responsible for giving a bribe to a state functionary.

Similarly, the amended Article 391 increases from three to seven years the maximum prison sentence for an individual (unconnected with an entity) offering bribes to a government-affiliated entity.

New provisions on aggravating circumstances for bribery that could lead to higher penalties. The amended Article 390 adds seven aggravating circumstances that could increase penalties for bribery, including when the bribe giver has (1) repeatedly offered bribes or offered bribes to more than one person, (2) been a state functionary, (3) offered bribes in connection with key national projects or major programs, (4) offered bribes for job positions, promotions, or adjustments, (5) offered bribes to supervisory, administrative law enforcement, or judicial officers, (6) offered bribes and committed criminal activities related to ecological environment, financial and fiscal affairs, workplace safety, food and drugs, disaster prevention and relief, social security, education, and healthcare, or (7) used illegal gains to pay bribes.

Notably, compared to the previous guidance regarding aggravating factors from Article 7 of the 2016 Judicial Interpretation Regarding Interpretation of Applicable Law on Handling Cases of Corruption and Bribery, healthcare has been added to the list of industries targeted for heightened scrutiny.

Higher penalties on entities that accept bribes. Previously, if an entity accepted bribes, the persons directly in charge and persons directly responsible for the offense could be punished by up to five years in prison. The amended Article 387 differentiates between “serious” circumstances, which carry a sentence of up to three years, and “especially serious” circumstances, which carry a sentence of three to 10 years.

A comparison table showing the changes from of current PRC Criminal Law to the amendments can be obtained from the authors upon request.

Eric Carlson and Helen Hwang co-lead Covington & Burling’s Asia compliance and investigations practice. Both are fluent in Mandarin and specialize in investigations and anti-corruption compliance, with a particular focus on China. Ping An, of counsel in Covington’s Shanghai office, and Tina Zhang, an associate in Covington’s Beijing office, contributed to this post.