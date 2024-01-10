SAP pays DOJ and SEC $222 million to settle global FCPA ‘large bait’ violations

SAP SE agreed Wednesday to pay the DOJ and SEC around $222 million in penalties and disgorgement to resolve FCPA offenses related to bribing government officials around the world.

The Walldorf, Germany-headquartered software giant entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice imposing a $118.8 million criminal penalty and an administrative forfeiture of $103.4 million.

The DOJ said it will credit up to $55.1 million of the criminal penalty against amounts that SAP pays to resolve an investigation by law enforcement authorities in South Africa for related conduct, and up to the full forfeiture amount against disgorgement that SAP pays to the SEC or South African authorities.

Wednesday’s DPA settles criminal charges filed in federal court in Virginia, charging the company with conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery and books and records provisions of the FCPA relating to its scheme to pay bribes to South African officials, and conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions for its scheme to pay bribes to Indonesian officials.

In an internal administrative order, the SEC charged SAP with violating the FCPA’s anti-bribery, recordkeeping, and internal accounting controls provisions.

According to the SEC, SAP — whose American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange — violated the FCPA by paying bribes in South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan.

As part of the SEC settlement, SAP agreed to pay around $98.5 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. The SEC didn’t impose a separate penalty. The SEC said the company’s payment will be offset by up to $59 million paid by the company to the South African government in connection with a parallel investigation into the same conduct.

According to the DOJ, SAP, between around 2013 and 2017, in South Africa, through certain of its agents, engaged in a scheme to bribe South African officials and to falsify SAP’s books, records, and accounts, all with the goal of obtaining improper advantages for SAP in connection with various contracts with South African government entities including the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane, the Department of Water and Sanitation (a South African state-owned and state-controlled custodian of water services), and Eskom Holdings Limited (a South African state-owned and state-controlled energy company).

In Indonesia, between around 2015 and 2018, SAP, through certain of its agents, engaged in a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials to obtain improper business advantages for SAP in connection with various contracts between and among SAP and Indonesian government entities, including the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan) and the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (Balai Penyedia dan Pengelola Pembiayaan Telekomunikasi dan Informatika), the DOJ said.

In November 2016, SAP South Africa closed a deal with Eskom, a state-owned entity and the largest producer of electricity in South Africa, to renew software licenses for nearly $28.6 million. Internally, SAP South Africa set aside several million dollars from this renewal fee to pay an intermediary who was a purported IT consultant on the Eskom project. The intermediary “never performed any services,” the SEC said.

According to the SEC, SAP Indonesia paid bribes to obtain a March 2018 contract valued at about $268,000. WhatsApp chat transcripts show one of the SAP Indonesia account executives messaging an employee at an Indonesian intermediary, saying, “Hehehe…This is government bro, to catch a big fish we need to use a large bait (sic).”

In Azerbaijan, an SAP employee provided improper gifts to government officials in connection with a May 2022 deal with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) valued at around $1.6 million. Text messages indicate that the employee was rewarding senior officials who supported, and were directly responsible for, approving the pending sale. The employee also prepared a fake Act of Acceptance between SOCAR and an SAP Azerbaijan partner, which she submitted to the SAP contract booking team in February 2022, the SEC said.

“SAP has accepted responsibility for corrupt practices that hurt honest businesses engaging in global commerce,” a DOJ spokesperson said Wednesday.

SAP received credit for its cooperation with the DOJ’s investigation, which included immediately beginning to cooperate after South African press reports made public allegations of the South Africa-related misconduct in 2017 and providing regular, prompt, and detailed updates to the department regarding factual information obtained through its own internal investigation.

The company also expeditiously produced relevant documents and other information from multiple foreign countries, voluntarily made company officers and employees available for interviews at the DOJ’s request, took significant affirmative steps to facilitate interviews while addressing witness security concerns, raising and resolving potential deconfliction issues between SAP’s internal investigation and the DOJ’s investigation, and other factors.

The DOJ said Wednesday the settlement reflected a 40 percent reduction of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines fine range.

In a company statement Wednesday, SAP said the company “has zero tolerance for those who do not adhere to the company’s compliance policies and procedures.”

In February 2016, SAP SE agreed to pay the SEC nearly $3.9 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes to win business in Panama.

According to FCPA Tracker, SAP first disclosed the investigation about the matters resolved today in a company statement in July 2017.