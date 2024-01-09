The case for non-compliance

There have been whispers in the compliance community of discontent. Not only on the topics of return-to-office mandates, budget cuts, and interference from upper management, but with something much larger and more meaningful. People don’t trust their governments.

Only 16 percent of Americans trusted the government to do the right thing in 2023. President Biden ended the year with a 39 percent approval rating, the worst in modern history when compared with other presidents at the same time in office.

This is not a critique of President Biden, or any other president. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s polls don’t look great either. Nor do the polls for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It is possible that many countries have poor leaders, or there could be something else going on. Seeds of distrust sowed years ago that are just starting to reap the fruit of discontent.

For theoretical compliance to exist, there has to be a standard to comply with. That standard could be a public law or a private policy. No matter what standard is used, if individuals do not trust the people implementing the standard, or the standard itself, non-compliance will flourish.

Non-compliance isn’t always bad. We view non-compliance with Nazi policies as a heroic act. The brave folks who stood up risked everything and continued the fight even up to the point of death, like Dietrich Bonhoeffer. These people should be praised for their virtuous non-compliance.

As compliance professionals, that puts us in a bit of a pickle. We can use an oversimplified matrix:

Compliance with good policies is good

Non-compliance with bad policies is good

Compliance with bad policies is bad

Non-compliance with good policies is bad

The lines between good policies and bad policies can be opaque and fluid. We can’t even take the pure intention of a policy as an indicator of its goodness or badness.

Let’s take the Covid-19 vaccine requirements as an example.

The desire for governments to reduce the spread of a dangerous and deadly virus is a good intention. But can the trust lost by governments because of a forcible mandate placed on citizens ever be fully restored?

You may remember a few news stories about people who had one of the vaccines suddenly developing a serious heart condition called myocarditis. For the people who developed such a disastrous side effect, was the government protecting them?

A family member of mine developed myocarditis shortly after their Pfizer vaccine. They were hospitalized for it and continue to suffer the effects to this day.

Another family member of mine developed an as-of-yet undiagnosed heart condition. The doctors don’t know what it is, what caused it, or how to fix it. All they know is that a former ultra-marathon-running, otherwise healthy person in their 30s now has a heart condition that they shouldn’t have after receiving the vaccine and then getting Covid.

Another family member of mine was taken to the ER in December. This person had life-threatening swelling to their face and neck. After many tests, some still ongoing, no doctor has been able to find a cause or precipitating factor. At one point, one of the Intensive Care Unit doctors simply shrugged and said, “We’re seeing a lot of weird things after Covid.” That was followed by a thinly veiled story about their own child’s struggle with illness after the vaccine and Covid.

During that same hospital stay, a nurse in the Trauma Unit voluntarily shared a story about how she would never receive another vaccine, and she only received the first because she would have lost her job if she didn’t. This was followed by many stories of unexplainable symptoms otherwise healthy people are beset with.

Then there’s the onset of post-vaccine and post-Covid small fiber neuropathy. Neuropathy, for the uninitiated, is a constant feeling of tingling, pins and needles, and or numbness in the extremities. That’s the one I’ve been dealing with, alongside numerous other discomforts and complaints that doctors have yet to discern.

These are some of the stories from just my immediate family, and not all of the stories. Are we just unlucky? That is certainly possible. Only recently have serious studies started about the widespread adverse side effects. But they are stacked against long odds. Big Pharma won’t want to fund these studies, it makes them look bad. Governments aren’t going to want to fund these studies, it makes them look bad.

If only looking bad was the worst part.

Let’s go back to the nurse mentioned above. She had a fundamental compliance choice to make, either get a vaccine or lose her job. That’s not really a choice, is it? Perhaps some folks reading this had the same “choice” afforded to them. In retrospect, the jury is still out on the net positive (or negative) of Covid vaccines in general. This nurse was threatened by her organization with the loss of her livelihood if she didn’t comply. Now, looking back, we have some perspective. And this nurse has some resentment toward her employer.

“I’ll never get another vaccine,” she said. One could almost hear the contempt for the people who forced them into it in the first place. Just a reminder, these are medical professionals in a major United States urban area. These aren’t stories from some dark web forum.

At the time, most of us, including myself, were grateful for the vaccine. It seemed like a gift from the heavens. We volunteered to take it, and it is true that there are people who did take it and have not had any side effects. People can (and have) argued ad nauseam about the response to Covid, masking, vaccines, lockdowns, and the like. In some ways, all of that is beside the point. Because somewhere along the way, regardless of our personal views, the vast majority of people stopped trusting their governments.

I have close friends who, in the early days, were strong anti-vax shamers. They ridiculed those who pushed back on the vaccine, and really toed the party line. I had an interesting discussion with one of these people recently. He talked contritely about the possibility that the vaccine was pushed out before it was fully understood or tested. He concluded by saying he was probably done getting vaccines or boosters. There it is. The trust is gone.

Governments appear to have significant levels of distrust aimed at them. But companies aren’t any safer. In 2023, only 21 percent of employees trusted their company’s leadership.

Let’s zoom out a little. According to the studies and stats, most people don’t trust their governments, and most people don’t trust their company’s leadership.

That means that most people reading this don’t trust their government or their company’s leadership.

The impact that could have on compliance is tremendous. Should you follow the orders of someone, or some organization, that you fundamentally distrust? A government or organization that could be harming the people it claims to be protecting?

The DOJ recently said they are seeing an “unprecedented rise” in threats against the agency. There is some speculation that the rise in threats is because of GOP attacks, but when so few trust the government (only 17 percent of Americans say they have a “great deal” of confidence in the folks running the DOJ, half of Americans have “only some” confidence) do we really need to look for a reason?

It is unacceptable to threaten public servants, and we have laws against it. But compliance with those laws seems to be decreasing. The less trust, the less compliance.

If the statistics we’ve reviewed are correct, most people reading this post don’t trust the government. Most people reading this post don’t think the DOJ is doing a good job. And most people prefer in-person interviews to virtual ones.

The conclusion here for compliance professionals, is, well, how do you feel about all this stuff? If you’re frustrated and distrustful of your organization, other folks are too. While there’s no data, perhaps anecdotally, the resistance to return-to-office mandates may be more of a “screw you” than a “no thanks.”

Either way, I think over the next few years compliance professionals are going to be in for a wild ride.

In conclusion, we need wisdom.

Like our matrix above on bad compliance and good compliance, we need to figure out where we are in context. You signed up to be a compliance officer, but I’m afraid you may get a lot more than you bargained for.

To be a leader in your organization you may need to be a legal scholar, philosopher, freedom fighter, and peacemaker all in one.

For my part, I think I’ll pass on the next vaccine.