Because plagiarism has been much in the news lately, due to the scandal involving Harvard’s ex-president Claudine Gay, I thought our readers (and contributors, who now number more than 800) would like to know how the FCPA Blog protects against it.

What’s plagiarism? Here’s Harvard’s definition from its student Guide to Using Sources:

Plagiarism is defined as the act of either intentionally OR unintentionally submitting work that was written by someone else. If you turn in a paper that was written by someone else, or if you turn in a paper in which you have included material from any source without citing that source, you have plagiarized. . . . Taking credit for anyone else’s work is stealing, and it is unacceptable in all academic situations, whether you do it intentionally or by accident.

Then follows 25 pages of examples of various types of plagiarism and advice on how to avoid them. Some categories are verbatim plagiarism, inadequate paraphrase, mosaic plagiarism, uncited paraphrase, and uncited quotation.

So, how does the FCPA Blog guard against plagiarism?

We often start by checking all links to authority in submissions we receive or posts we write in-house. If the links provide direct support for the author’s point, ok. If the links don’t appear relevant, we ask the author for clarification and updated links, if needed.

For statements that we believe need citations, because a fact is alleged or an idea asserted that might have come from someone else, we ask the author for links to authority.

Sometimes, authors tell us they can provide links, but only privately and not in their published work, perhaps because of confidentiality or some other reason. We reject those posts. Our policy is that when links to authority are needed, they must be accessible to all readers.

At an early point in our editorial process, we use at least one plagiarism detection program. I won’t say which ones we use. But we’ve found them to be powerful tools that produce accurate results. The results tell us exactly what phrases, sentences, or paragraphs have previously appeared elsewhere and give us citations and links to the earlier published works.

If we find actual plagiarism, we may talk to the author about it (perhaps someone else wrote the submission and didn’t clear it with the named author?), or we reject the submission.

Have we rejected many submissions due to plagiarism? It has happened, but only a few times. That’s outstanding, considering we’ve now published nearly 8,000 posts.

If anyone has questions about publishing with us, let me know, and I’ll send you our guidelines for submissions.