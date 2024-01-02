2023 FCPA Enforcement Index

In 2023, the DOJ and SEC brought FCPA enforcement actions against thirteen companies and imposed financial penalties totaling $776 million. For comparison, in 2022, eight companies paid $1.5 billion to resolve FCPA cases, and in 2021, four companies paid $282 million.

In 2020, 12 companies paid a total of $6.4 billion.

The 13 corporate FCPA enforcement actions last year were Rio Tinto plc, Flutter Entertainment plc, Frank’s International N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LM Ericsson Telephone Company, Gartner, Inc., Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., 3M Company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Tysers Insurance Brokers Limited, H.W. Wood Limited, and Freepoint Commodities LLC.

The year’s biggest case was Albemarle Corporation, which paid the DOJ and SEC $218 million in penalties and disgorgement.

The average resolution amount for all corporate enforcement actions in 2023 was $59.6 million.

Total financial settlements were the second lowest since 2015, after 2021.

The FCPA Blog top ten list of largest FCPA settlements did not see any changes in 2023.

Three companies received declinations from the DOJ, SEC, or both.

Nine companies disclosed new FCPA investigations in 2023. According to the companies, five of the new FCPA investigations remain active and open.

According to data from FCPA Tracker, at the end of 2023, there were 90 companies with open disclosed FCPA-related investigations.

No individuals were convicted of FCPA offenses.

Saman Ahsani, Roger Ng, and Cary Yan were sentenced.

Six individuals were indicted or charged for FCPA offenses in 2023.

FCPA charges against Paulo Jorge Da Costa Casqueiro Murta were dismissed.

On December 29, 2023, the DOJ dropped the FCPA conspiracy charge against FTX co-founder and former chief, Samuel Bankman-Fried.

