Readers Choice Awards: Our top stories of 2023

It’s time to recall the most popular stories from the FCPA Blog for 2023. Here’s a top five list, along with some honorable mentions.

#5. Has China outlawed due diligence? New York-based due diligence firm Mintz Group closed its only China office after authorities in Beijing raided the office and detained all five Chinese nationals working there. China fined Mintz about $1.5 million for allegedly conducting unapproved “foreign-related statistical investigations” without official approvals. British due diligence investigator Peter Humphrey, who spent time in a Chinese prison for allegedly obtaining and selling personal information about Chinese citizens, warned that foreign businesses gathering information in China “can become a target at any time.”

#4. Ericsson pays $206 million to settle FCPA DPA breaches. Swedish telecom Ericsson paid a criminal penalty of $206 million for violating the deferred prosecution agreement it received in 2019 as part of a $1 billion global FCPA settlement. The DOJ said Ericsson breached its 2019 DPA by failing to “truthfully disclose all factual information and evidence” about earlier FCPA violations. To resolve the breaches, Ericsson pleaded guilty to FCPA-related criminal charges deferred in 2019 and paid the additional $206 million penalty.

#3. JPMorgan’s due diligence fail reveals new risk: synthetic data. When the world’s fifth biggest bank agreed to acquire college financial planning platform Frank for $175 million, it believed it was buying user data for 4.25 million real people. Despite due diligence intended to validate the user data, nearly all of it turned out to be artificially manufactured. JP Morgan Chase’s due diligence failure showed the verification problem created by synthetic data coupled with extensive data-protection laws and privacy concerns. “How many more times will synthetic data confound due diligence?” the post asked.

#2. New DOJ policies about messaging apps and clawbacks threaten compliance departments’ standing. Author Billy Jacobson wrote about revisions to the DOJ’s Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs in 2023 that emphasize two priorities: (1) the preservation of communications made via personal devices and instant messaging apps and (2) compliance incentives and disincentives in executive compensation. He said a company’s ability to preserve communications via messaging apps is “dubious at best.” And implementing executive compensation clawbacks “will not be easy and may not be practical.” The DOJ’s priorities are diverting the attention of compliance officers away from their traditional work and toward “one policy that is virtually unenforceable and another that will be used rarely,” resulting in an inevitable loss of efficiency and credibility within their organizations.

#1. Singapore and Corruption. Author Lee Hsien Yang wrote about the Singapore government’s decision not to prosecute individuals for corruption scandals involving Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited, a government-linked company which paid $422 million in 2017 to resolve corruption charges in the United States, Brazil, and Singapore. “This failure to prosecute, when the facts are admitted and glaring, calls into question Singapore’s commitment to its avowed zero tolerance to corruption,” Lee wrote, and “does more damage to Singapore and its reputation than the corrupt acts perpetrated by a Singapore government-linked company.”

***

For honorable mention, The most bizarre FCPA disclosure I’ve ever seen includes a two-sentence excerpt from an actual FCPA disclosure with at least five glaring errors. It’s a reminder that knowledge about the FCPA and how to comply with it isn’t universal, even at a U.S.-listed company.

Alexandra Wrage’s post, The Psychologies of Corruption, considers “how a range of psychological concepts bears on practical compliance issues.” She provides thumbnail insights into moralism, rationalism, behaviorism, and classification, and concludes: “The most effective programs speak to people at all stages of their enthusiasm for rule-following, from the keen intern in the front row at every live training to the cynical business development manager at the back scrolling through his email and looking up only when he hears references to termination or jail time.”

In Is there a compliance crisis coming? Harry quotes an email he received from a compliance head at a Fortune 500: “We are being asked to cut back this year.” The pandemic, wild stock volatility, inflation, shadows of a recession — all of them have taken a toll on corporate budgets. At the same time, FCPA enforcement is down, making it harder to justify compliance budgets. If companies “begin to feel comfortable cutting compliance budgets, the logical end isn’t good: less compliance and more corruption.”

The ISO standard for internal investigations is out. Here’s what to know. Carlos Ayres and Joyce Serra reported that the International Organization for Standardization issued ISO TS 37008, its global standard that reflects international best practices on internal investigations. “After almost two years of work involving the participation of experts from different countries, the standard is now in effect. . . It was designed to be used by any organization, large or small, in any country, as its guidelines adapt to the organization’s size, segment, organizational structure, governing body, and nature of the issues under investigation.”

And finally, How to wreck an organization from the inside is about a secret U.S. document published during WWII called the Simple Sabotage Field Manual. It’s a handbook for resistance fighters trying to disrupt the Nazi war effort. One section deals with “organizational sabotage” and includes these gems: “Insist on doing everything through ‘channels.’ Never permit short-cuts to be taken in order to expedite decisions.” “When possible, refer all matters to committees, for ‘further study and consideration.’ Attempt to make the committees as large as possible—never less than five.” And so on. What’s eery is how accurately the handbook describes the way so many organizations operate today. As Harry said, “No wonder the Simple Sabotage Field Manual carried a warning that it should ‘not be allowed to come into unauthorized hands.'”