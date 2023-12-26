FCPA Blog 1-2-1: Year end community update . . . Wow!

Earlier this year, we launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 program. It’s where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions. How’s it been going?
Well, it’s growing like crazy.
Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up for the program. As of today, there are 145,530 possible match combinations on FCPA Blog 1-2-1.
Key developments in 2023:
- February – Launched FCPA Blog 1-2-1
- March – Sign-ups grew to 40,000+ possible match combinations
- June – 70,000+ possible match combinations
- June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 custom cloud platform that we developed and built in-house
- June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 members directory
- October – 100,000+ possible match combinations
- December – 140,000+ possible match combinations
Suggested topics spanned from compliance training to due diligence to intermediaries. But of course, FCPA Blog 1-2-1 conversations are completely private. Without a doubt, many more topics were covered.
Here’s what participants have said about FCPA Blog 1-2-1:
“Incredibly fruitful.”
“Super awesome.”
“Suffice to say, it’s terrific.”
“Definitely a worthwhile experience.”
“It’s like a distributed conference, but only the best parts.”
“Match day is like Christmas!”
FCPA Blog 1-2-1 wouldn’t exist without the support of the compliance community. We’re incredibly grateful for all the folks who have signed up for FCPA Blog 1-2-1. And we’re always open to suggestions on how to improve.
* * *
Support FCPA Blog 1-2-1.
FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is free for all participants. If you are interested in sponsoring FCPA Blog 1-2-1, let us know here.
Not Signed Up?
- Sign up here (it’s free).
- Once you’re approved to join the program, you’ll receive a welcome email with more information.
- You will receive an email with your match’s information when the next match session is ready. Everyone receives their new matches at the same time.
- You can update your information, view match history, and browse the directory by logging in.
As a reminder, this is not open to law firms, consultants, or service providers. We are looking into arranging something else for you. Stay tuned.
Comments are closed for this article!