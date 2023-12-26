FCPA Blog 1-2-1: Year end community update . . . Wow!

Earlier this year, we launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 program. It’s where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions. How’s it been going?

Well, it’s growing like crazy.

Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up for the program. As of today, there are 145,530 possible match combinations on FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

Key developments in 2023:

February – Launched FCPA Blog 1-2-1

March – Sign-ups grew to 40,000+ possible match combinations

June – 70,000+ possible match combinations

June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 custom cloud platform that we developed and built in-house

June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 members directory

October – 100,000+ possible match combinations

December – 140,000+ possible match combinations

Suggested topics spanned from compliance training to due diligence to intermediaries. But of course, FCPA Blog 1-2-1 conversations are completely private. Without a doubt, many more topics were covered.

Here’s what participants have said about FCPA Blog 1-2-1:

“Incredibly fruitful.”

“Super awesome.”

“Suffice to say, it’s terrific.”

“Definitely a worthwhile experience.”

“It’s like a distributed conference, but only the best parts.”

“Match day is like Christmas!”

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 wouldn’t exist without the support of the compliance community. We’re incredibly grateful for all the folks who have signed up for FCPA Blog 1-2-1. And we’re always open to suggestions on how to improve.

* * *

Support FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is free for all participants. If you are interested in sponsoring FCPA Blog 1-2-1, let us know here.