Editors

hpc hat edit

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

FCPA Blog 1-2-1: Year end community update . . . Wow!

Earlier this year, we launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 program. It’s where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions. How’s it been going?

Well, it’s growing like crazy.

Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up for the program. As of today, there are 145,530 possible match combinations on FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

Key developments in 2023:

  • February – Launched FCPA Blog 1-2-1
  • March – Sign-ups grew to 40,000+ possible match combinations
  • June – 70,000+ possible match combinations
  • June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 custom cloud platform that we developed and built in-house
  • June – Launched the FCPA Blog 1-2-1 members directory
  • October – 100,000+ possible match combinations
  • December – 140,000+ possible match combinations

Suggested topics spanned from compliance training to due diligence to intermediaries. But of course, FCPA Blog 1-2-1 conversations are completely private. Without a doubt, many more topics were covered.

Here’s what participants have said about FCPA Blog 1-2-1:

“Incredibly fruitful.”
“Super awesome.”
“Suffice to say, it’s terrific.”
“Definitely a worthwhile experience.”
“It’s like a distributed conference, but only the best parts.”
“Match day is like Christmas!”

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 wouldn’t exist without the support of the compliance community. We’re incredibly grateful for all the folks who have signed up for FCPA Blog 1-2-1. And we’re always open to suggestions on how to improve.

* * *

Support FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is free for all participants. If you are interested in sponsoring FCPA Blog 1-2-1, let us know here.

Not Signed Up?

  • Sign up here (it’s free).
  • Once you’re approved to join the program, you’ll receive a welcome email with more information.
  • You will receive an email with your match’s information when the next match session is ready. Everyone receives their new matches at the same time.
  • You can update your information, view match history, and browse the directory by logging in.

As a reminder, this is not open to law firms, consultants, or service providers. We are looking into arranging something else for you. Stay tuned.

