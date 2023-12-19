Why is there more corporate hypocrisy than ever?

Hypocrisy is saying one thing but doing another. It’s the gap between words and action, and we’re all guilty of it sometimes. But I’ve been wondering about corporate hypocrisy. There’s more now, and it’s everywhere. If this is peak corporate hypocrisy, how did we get here?

These aren’t normal times. Corporations today are trying to prove that their interests rise above the profit motive, even when that proposition is more likely to be false than true.

They’re doing that in response to social, economic, and political pressures linked to movements known as corporate social responsibility (CSR) and, more recently, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

It’s no longer enough for a corporation to say it makes a good product and will stand behind it. It now feels compelled to declare to the world the priority of CSR and DEI, or face the risks of not doing so.

I’m not sure how all this came to be. It probably has more to do with social media than we now understand. What matters is that corporations are tripping over themselves to prove they’re worthy, not by paying dividends to shareholders or creating value that elevates their stock price, but by going the extra mile in their public support of CSR and DEI.

Isn’t that a good thing? It would be if the purpose of corporations were to advance social movements and not worry about profits. But profits matter. If corporations don’t make money, they won’t continue to exist.

All corporate leaders know this simple truth. But they also know that “doing the right thing” means more than ever in today’s supercharged atmosphere.

Shell, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies, uses “renewable” five times more often in its annual report than “hydrocarbon.” Shell can make money through its oil and gas business. Can it make money from renewables? That’s unknown.

The question that arises from Shell’s behavior and hundreds of other global corporations is: Can they sincerely advocate for positions that may undermine their ability to make money? We know the answer. Eventually, the profit motive has to prevail or the company will cease to exist.

If advocacy of CSR and DEI is more form than substance, which must often be the case, what’s the ultimate outcome of the insincerity? Sam Bankman-Fried and his company, FTX, come to mind.

SBF became a trusted player in D.C. and beyond by calling for more regulation of crypto. At the same time, he was using the Bahamas and Hong Kong to shield against U.S. jurisdiction while ripping off FTX’s customers and stakeholders big time, breaching the trust they’d put in him and his company.

That’s an extreme example of corporate hypocrisy, and I hope an outlier because I support what CSR and DEI stand for. But I can’t help wondering if, through unintended consequences of social media, those movements have been wrongly applied, at least in degree, to corporations, forcing some to use CSR and DEI declarations only to protect themselves.

Even when well intentioned, corporate hypocrites undermine their own credibility, both inside and outside their organizations. Among other things, corporate hypocrisy causes employees and intermediaries to wonder if compliance matters, or is it just another part of the corporation’s lip service?

Maybe it’s time to fall back, to judge corporations by the products they make, how they treat stakeholders, if they obey the law, and at the end of the day, whether they turn a profit or make a loss.

That sounds old fashioned, I know. But it might be a better formula for building trust internally and in the marketplace than any corporate CSR and DEI declarations ever can be.