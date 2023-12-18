Now Streaming: Transparency induced angst

Last week, Netflix released streaming data for the first time covering over 18,000 titles in its catalog and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. But for me, this transparency report was accompanied by an acute sense of disappointment. How much transparency is too much transparency?

The data is top-level and basic. The spreadsheet, available for download from Netflix, ranks titles by hours viewed from January to June in 2023. The company says it will release similar reports every six months.

The number one release, The Night Agent, was viewed an unbelievable 812 million hours in the first six months of the year. And it was only released in March!

Did you like The Night Agent? I tried it when it was first released, but found myself losing interest during the first episode and never picking it up again.

In fact, I didn’t watch anything in the top 30. Which, by the way, had a total viewing time of 9.2 billion hours. That’s roughly 1.1 million years.

All of this information is quite interesting. That’s the general appeal of transparency. We want to compare ourselves to others. We want to see behind the curtain, see how the proverbial bratwurst is made.

Unless, of course, the new transparency makes us question our own ideas and beliefs.

Last November, Netflix released 1899. It was a spectacular show from the creators of Dark. I binged it. I told all my friends and family about it. It was suspenseful, tragic, mysterious, and absolute magic. Season one ended on an enormous cliffhanger.

Netflix canceled it less than three months after it was released. No season two.

“Netflix canceled one of the best shows they’ve ever made,” I remember telling a longsuffering colleague over lunch. I then explained why it must have been canceled due to some conspiracy. Perhaps the writers had a falling out?

According to the new transparency figures, it was likely canceled because no one watched it. On the list, it doesn’t hit the top 20. Or the top 100. Or the top 200. It comes in at 278, with a relatively pathetic 51.8 million hours viewed. People only spent a measly six thousand years watching the show.

The harsh truth of Netflix’s newfound transparency is that 1899 simply wasn’t as popular as I thought it was. The data didn’t match the perception.

In compliance, we talk a lot about transparency. Observability increases accountability, the theory goes. Unfortunately for us, sometimes transparency makes us face uncomfortable truths about the world we live in. Maybe our organization, or country, isn’t as clean as we thought?

It takes courage to see reality for what it is. Being a compliance professional requires bravery. When we start digging, we don’t know what we’re going to find. Will it be a perfectly preserved T-Rex skeleton or hazardous waste?