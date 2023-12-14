‘New Rule: Follow up everything three times’

Harry’s post about Nasdaq’s violations of the Iran sanctions recites very odd facts. Nasdaq seemingly did everything right to comply. And yet, this “large and commercially sophisticated international financial services corporation,” as OFAC describes Nasdaq, somehow managed to violate the Iran sanctions 51 times. What went wrong?

I have a theory. Nasdaq’s risk management and legal personnel, including the bosses, thought everything was squared away with sanctions compliance, and they assumed their subordinates or staffers would make sure actual behavior down the line was compliant. They assumed it but didn’t check. There was no follow up.

The short version of what happened is this: Nasdaq bought a Swedish company that owned trading platforms providing services to banks in Armenia. One of the banks using the platforms was the Armenian unit of Iran’s state-owned Bank Mellat.

Four years after Nasdaq acquired the Armenia platforms, new sanctions barred U.S. companies from doing business with Iranian government entities, including Bank Mellat.

Nasdaq, however, continued to allow Bank Mellat’s Armenia unit to use the platforms.

Normally, I’d suspect someone made a greedy, cynical decision because of big money to be made. But not here. Nasdaq earned just $16,000 in commissions and fees from the Armenia platforms during the years when the violations happened, hardly enough to motivate blatant sanctions-busting behavior.

And we know it wasn’t ignorance; Nasdaq’s updated global business conduct policy and internal risk assessment questionnaires that OFAC describe prove that.

That leaves my theory: no follow up.

Why do I think that?

Years ago, almost by accident, I found myself sitting first chair in the overseas office of an international law firm.

The other lawyers and staff were stellar performers. But when we’d get those upsetting complaints from my fellow partners or clients because things didn’t happen correctly, I’d ask the lawyer or staffer whether they had followed up to make sure something happened — documents delivered, papers signed and witnessed, rooms booked, or whatever. Often they’d say, “No, but . . . ”

They hadn’t followed up because they assumed the thing would happen, maybe because it had happened before, or they knew the person at the other end who would make it happen, or no one said it didn’t happen, so they thought it had happened.

So, I made a new rule: everything we did with anyone outside the office had to be followed up three times or until confirmed as completed.

No one liked the rule at first. It was embarrassing to keep checking on people outside the office. But over time, the upsetting complaints stopped. Following up became a habit and hallmark of our small group. Eventually we all took pride in how dependable we’d become.

It’s strange how often things fall through the cracks. Something we’re responsible for, or something we’re waiting for, doesn’t happen because someone dropped the ball.

I don’t know what went wrong at Nasdaq. But since so many people there did so many compliance things right, I’m guessing they assumed everyone else down the line would do the same. So no one followed up to make sure the thing that was supposed to happen actually happened.

After that, maybe Nasdaq adopted a new rule, too: Follow up everything three times.