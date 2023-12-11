Swiss prosecutor charges Trafigura, says ‘disorganization’ led to foreign bribery

Federal prosecutors in Switzerland charged a unit of commodity trading powerhouse Trafigura with bribing an Angolan official connected to the oil and gas industry. The charges cite Trafigura’s inadequate compliance program and organizational failures, and set out corporate compliance standards under Swiss law.

The Office of the Attorney General announced the charges against privately-held Trafigura in a criminal indictment last week.

Also charged were the firm’s former chief operating officer, an intermediary that acted for Trafigura in Angola, and an Angolan official.

Trafigura paid more than $6 million in bribes between 2009 and 2011, according to the indictment, and made profits of more than $143 million on contracts secured by the bribes.

Details of the charges against Trafigura in the Swiss prosecutor’s release come under the heading “Alleged lack of organization.” The indictment accuses Trafigura of “failing to take, between April 2009 and October 2011, all reasonable and necessary organizational measures to prevent the commission, within the company, of offenses of bribery of foreign public officials” as required by Swiss law. Trafigura’s compliance practices allegedly didn’t meet “international standards on preventing and combating corruption” and weren’t “apt to prevent the high risk of corruption” associated with Trafigura’s activities in the petroleum industry in Angola, the Attorney General’s statement said. Prosecutors said Trafigura’s risk was “all the greater given that the [company] was involved with an Angolan state-owned company and resorting to intermediaries to develop its business in that country.” In addition, Trafigura’s due diligence and monitoring of the intermediaries’ activities weren’t “effectively implemented.” Trafigura’s “disorganization” made the bribery of foreign public officials possible, the Attorney General’s release said. In a statement last week about another corruption-related matter, Trafigura said it expects to resolve a U.S. DOJ investigation into “improper payments made in Brazil shortly.” The firm said it has reserved $127 million for the U.S. resolution. According to FCPA Tracker, in December 2020, Trafigura disclosed accusations by authorities in Brazil of “improper conduct in respect of certain historic transactions with Petrobras in 2012-13.” Petrobras is Brazil’s state oil and gas company.

Trafigura said at the time that it “strongly denies these allegations.” It said its management “actively promotes a culture of transparency and regulatory compliance” and that its “bribery and corruption policies and compliance systems . . . meet international standards.”

In a statement last week concerning the Swiss charges, Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir said:

We sincerely regret these incidents which breached our code of conduct and are contrary to our values. We have made extensive efforts over many years to instill a culture of responsible conduct at Trafigura. Since the period in question, we have significantly enhanced our compliance program and controls. This includes mandatory training for all staff, ongoing investment in a global compliance team and our decision in 2019 to prohibit the use of third parties for business origination.

Our compliance policies and procedures have been externally reviewed and found to meet relevant legal requirements and international good practice standards. These historical incidents in no way represent the company we are today.

Trafigura said Friday it made a net profit for the year of $7.4 billion on revenue of $244 billion.

It said it will pay partners a $5.9 billion dividend.

In a similar case in 2019, the Swiss federal prosecutor convicted commodities trading firm Gunvor.

Prosecutors charged Guvnor with “failing to take all the organizational measures that were reasonable and necessary to prevent its employees and agents from bribing public officials in order to gain access to the petroleum markets in the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast.”

Geneva-based Guvnor paid about $95 million in fines and penalties following its criminal conviction.