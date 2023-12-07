Make onboarding a ‘golden time’ for compliance

Onboarding is a small window when recruits are excited, impressionable, and optimistic. What better time to show them what’s required and expected, why it’s important, and what happens if they fall short. New employees should hear about compliance during onboarding, and hear a lot.

And yet, based on dozens of onboarding checklists and processes I’ve seen or been part of, compliance is usually pushed to the sidelines or neglected entirely.

It’s not just compliance that’s left out. Sadly, onboarding itself is hit or miss. Some 36 percent of companies have no formal onboarding process at all, despite an average cost per employee for onboarding of just $1,830.

Only 12 percent of U.S. employees say their organization has a good onboarding process. That means 88 percent rank their onboarding as subpar.

***

There’s no onboarding statistic about compliance content and ultimate results. But I’ll bet if anyone bothered to measure it, they’d find that a strong compliance presentation during onboarding produces outstanding long-term benefits.

Why? Because companies that onboard well report dramatic results in other areas. For example, retention increases by 82 percent, and productivity among new recruits jumps by 62 percent over employees who aren’t exposed to strong onboarding.

If a day or two of onboarding amps retention and productivity, shouldn’t we expect similarly dramatic results for compliance?

Why, then, is compliance nearly invisible during onboarding?

***

Don’t blame HR. They’ve got a job to do, and compliance isn’t their top priority.

Typical onboarding checklists include federal and state tax forms, payroll arrangements, non-disclosure and non-compete agreements, alcohol and drug test consents, dress codes, site tours, explanations of compensation and benefits, arranging access to websites, creating online profiles, and so on. There’s probably a code of conduct sandwiched in somewhere.

That’s dry stuff. But when onboarding is done well, when newcomers feel sincerely welcomed and appreciated, it changes careers and lives. Gallup’s onboarding report found that employees who have a “positive onboarding experience are almost three times as likely to feel prepared and supported in their role, boosting their confidence and improving their ability to perform their role well.”

Imagine, then, what onboarding can do for compliance — and go for it.

Here are some practical steps.

1. Get a seat at the table. Expand the definition of onboarding and the time allocated to it. Does it really matter if onboarding needs an additional day or two to accommodate a robust compliance module? Brand new employees aren’t productive yet anyway, so it won’t impact the company’s bottom line in any significant way.

2. Start the process at budget time. Include in the compliance headcount enough bodies to cover onboarding programs. They aren’t “extra” people, they’re essential personnel.

3. Involve senior managers from other departments. When leaders from multiple departments become part of compliance onboarding, new hires will grasp its importance and priority.

4. Deploy a combination of media. Live talks set the tone about compliance. Hardcopy handouts can become reference materials. Videos streamline teaching. My vote for videos goes to the Mastercard co-produced compliance training series. They’re appropriate for new hires and work individually or as a series of three (each video is under 20 minutes).

5. Require active participation and commitment. New recruits should undertake in writing to abide by whatever compliance directives they’re exposed to during onboarding. Their formal acknowledgement at the outset elevates their personal commitment. Employees are less likely to violate with impunity undertakings they’ve signed.

6. Use small groups. There’s a social and cultural element to onboarding, and compliance should take full advantage of it. When recruits are part of a small group, it helps them gain confidence and understand and identify with the organization’s compliance culture.

***

I know. No one from HR or any other department will happily hand compliance a day or two of onboarding time. That’s not how things work. Compliance leaders will have to fight for it, and they should. The cost is relatively low and the impact will be enormous.

And please, I’m not saying onboarding should ever replace periodic compliance training. The two are different things. But integrating compliance with onboarding forms a solid foundation for what comes later. It strengthens and magnifies subsequent training.

Make onboarding a golden time for compliance. I can’t think of a better way to spend some of the precious days and hours that a compliance career is made of.