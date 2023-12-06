World Bank debars civil engineering company and managing director

The World Bank debarred a Botswana-based civil engineering company and its managing director Wednesday for fraudulent practices connected to projects in Zambia and Tanzania.

Multi-Tech Consult (PTY) LTD (MTC) is ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank during the 42-month debarment. The debarment also extends to any legal entity that it directly or indirectly controls.

Peter Lambileki and his controlled affiliates are ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group during the 42-month debarment.

The World Bank-financed Improved Rural Connectivity Project in Zambia, the Second Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project, and the Strategic Cities Project in Tanzania were designed to improve core infrastructure to provide accessibility for communities to and in urban areas, as well as improve access to basic services and security for residents of urban informal settlements in Zambia and Tanzania.

MTC and Lambileki misled procurement officials regarding MTC’s experience in the process of obtaining contracts under the Projects, the World Bank said.

These actions constitute fraudulent practices under the World Bank’s Consultant Guidelines.

As a condition for release under the terms of the settlement agreement, Lambileki will participate in corporate ethics training while MTC committed to develop an integrity compliance program that reflects the relevant principles set out in the World Bank’s Integrity Compliance Guidelines.

Any affiliate that Lambileki or MTC controls, directly or indirectly, will be required to similarly implement appropriate integrity compliance measures. Both MTC and Lambileki also agreed to continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency.

The World Bank said the settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of debarment in light of the MTC’s and Lambileki’s “admissions of wrongdoing and voluntary restraint.”

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MBDs).

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.