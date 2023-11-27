UK enacts powerful new legislation to tackle fraud epidemic

The newly enacted UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) has introduced several new criminal offenses that are aimed directly at corporate and individual fraud, even introducing a new offense — failure to prevent fraud.

The ECCTA will be broadly welcomed by those in law enforcement and legal professionals whose roles include counter-fraud and anti-corruption undertakings. Some questions remain, however, about the current state of the UK’s ability to investigate and prosecute fraudsters.

As I mentioned, the legislation brings into force new measures, including failure to prevent fraud, and the “identification principle,” which is akin to the U.S. concept of respondeat superior, whereby a company can be prosecuted for fraud if senior managers are aware of an offense.

There will also be a broader and expanded gatekeeper role for the UK’s Companies House (which maintains the national register of businesses), plus crypto-asset seizure powers for the National Crime Agency, expanded search powers for the white-collar crime agency the Serious Fraud Office, and a new economic crime duty for legal regulators.

The question now is whether the UK government will supplement the legislation with adequate resources to implement them, particularly given the huge scale of fraud in the UK.

Fraud represents a staggering 41 percent of all crime in the UK and is costing the UK economy at least £190 billion ($236 billion) per annum, by 2017 estimates. It is a national security as well as a criminal justice issue.

Strangely, however, fraud is still seen by many as a victimless crime, slipping down the ladder of priority due to the perceived more pressing nature of other crimes, such as those involving violence. But turning a blind eye to fraud is no longer an option.

The ECCTA has a number of elements that are encouraging. For example, the effort to overhaul Companies House, making it an effective hurdle to those who would abuse the service, is long overdue. But as senior colleagues such as our firm’s head of advocacy, Charles Bott KC, have pointed out, the government rejected many amendments to the new Act from the House of Lords that would have made the anti-fraud provisions even stronger.

The question now is how much practical support the UK government will show for the enforcement agencies, including not just the National Crime Agency, the Serious Fraud Office, or the City of London Police, but also front-end policing.

Local uniformed officers and detectives need training to maximize the impact of the new legislation. This isn’t only about chasing the big fish. There should also be a response and deterrent to those who perpetrate fraud at lower levels. In many cases, these are the culprits who victimize the most vulnerable in our local communities.

The new Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act creates a gilt-edged opportunity for the UK to turn the tide and take the fight to fraudsters, including those “chancers” who blight local communities. The tools are in place now to thwart those who infiltrate Facebook, eBay, and other digital media in order to perpetrate their scams, whatever the scale of their schemes.

Training and resourcing more front-end cops can help to tackle the UK’s endemic fraud problem. Regardless of whether it’s popular or provides political dividends, it is the right thing to do. That is why the government and political leaders in the UK must build an infrastructure around the new ECCTA legislation, equipping those who will be wielding its powers in the fight against fraud.