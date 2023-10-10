 Skip to content

Editors

hpc hat edit

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

ScreenShot2017-02-14at1.0ewr1.41PM-1-273x300

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman FCPA Blog

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

bill-steinman-fcpa-blog-300x296-1

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

rl cassin profile

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie_DiMauro_Headshot

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Tom Fox

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

ScreenShot2017-02-14at12.46.31PM-1-197x300

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

ScreenShot2017-02-14at12.33.28PM-1-270x300

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

ScreenShot2017-02-14at1.13.40PM-1-220x300

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong FCPA Blog

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

ScreenShot2017-02-14at12.49.07PM-1-224x300

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 now has over 120k possible match combinations, browsable directory

“Match day is like Christmas!” a CCO said after receiving their latest match on FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

As of today, there are 124,251 possible FCPA Blog 1-2-1 match combinations.

What is FCPA Blog 1-2-1?

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is a program where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions.

Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up to FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

How Does It Work?

  1. Sign up here (it’s free).
  2. Once you’re approved to join the program, you’ll receive a welcome email with more information and an invitation to set up your profile.
  3. You will receive an email with your match’s information when the next match session is ready. Everyone receives their new matches at the same time.

If you’re already signed up, you can update your information, view match history, and browse the participant directory by logging in.

As a reminder, this is not open to law firms, consultants, or service providers. We are looking into arranging something else for you. Stay tuned.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!