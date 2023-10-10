FCPA Blog 1-2-1 now has over 120k possible match combinations, browsable directory

“Match day is like Christmas!” a CCO said after receiving their latest match on FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

As of today, there are 124,251 possible FCPA Blog 1-2-1 match combinations.

What is FCPA Blog 1-2-1?

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is a program where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions.

Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up to FCPA Blog 1-2-1.

How Does It Work?

Sign up here (it’s free). Once you’re approved to join the program, you’ll receive a welcome email with more information and an invitation to set up your profile. You will receive an email with your match’s information when the next match session is ready. Everyone receives their new matches at the same time.

If you’re already signed up, you can update your information, view match history, and browse the participant directory by logging in.

As a reminder, this is not open to law firms, consultants, or service providers. We are looking into arranging something else for you. Stay tuned.