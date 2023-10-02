‘Tell me about the time you cheated’

This story comes from my compliance class. It’s the most powerful compliance lesson I taught.

“Tell me about a time when you cheated.”

I created a google doc where they could anonymously share a one-paragraph version of their story (with the caveat that it should not come from law school or undergrad).

To help them get comfortable, I began by sharing my own story. Eighth grade algebra. I was unprepared for the quiz, and the class genius sat next to me. Without premeditation, we spontaneously devised a hand signal scheme. I told my students that I remembered almost nothing from junior high, but I remembered that incident like it was yesterday. I still felt horrible about it. And I had not seen or heard from that student in 35 years.

Then came the student responses on the google doc. And they would teach me three lessons.

Lesson number one: Everybody has a story. Everybody.

Some came from academics. Some from sports. Some from service organizations. Some even came from personal relationships. But every single one of these stories was compelling and heartfelt. And everybody seemingly wanted to share. It helped us all see that compliance isn’t just about the bad apples. It’s about ordinary people, facing temptations that, absent controls, will induce them to make decisions they may regret for years. Or decades.

Lesson number two: Compliance is intuitive.

We reviewed everyone’s stories in class, and distilled the lessons. In an hour’s time we managed to discover for ourselves so many bedrock principles of compliance. Here are the two lists we wrote out, based on our own stories, having not yet read anything at all about compliance: