State Department shares details on upcoming ‘flagship’ UNODC anti-corruption event

We received the following note from a contact at the U.S. State Department regarding the upcoming 4th Anti-Corruption Academic Symposium:

UNODC, with support from the United States, is convening the 4th Anti-Corruption Academic Symposium in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC COSP).

Over the years, these symposia have become flagship events, providing a unique forum for academia and experts to exchange knowledge and good practices in the area of anti-corruption education and research and present their views at the Conference.

Over two days, the Symposium’s interactive sessions will focus on specific thematic areas and include plenary sessions for participants to present and discuss recent studies on various topics. Sessions will include:



Corruption and data: using data to tell a corruption story



Using technological innovation and AI in anti-corruption: the latest developments, opportunities and risks



Corruption and organized crime



Corruption in the healthcare sector



Corruption and education: how academics meaningfully evaluate and measure the impact of anti-corruption education in education settings



Participants will also learn more about UNODC’s efforts to strengthen the involvement of academia, educators, and other non-state actors when it comes to the implementation of the UNCAC.

The Symposium will bring together academics and experts from the UNODC academic network and beyond who are teaching and conducting research on corruption-related topics at universities and academic institutions around the world. The Symposium is open to all who are interested and free to attend. Participants do not need to be officially accredited to the COSP to join the event. A detailed agenda for the Symposium will be shared closer to the event.

Event Details:

Date: December 9-10, 2023

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia

More information, including a link for registration, can be found at www.COSP10.us. Questions about the Symposium can be directed to UNODC at [email protected].