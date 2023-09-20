 Skip to content

Three award-winning Mastercard co-produced training videos are available now

There are now three Mastercard co-produced compliance training videos available to be licensed by corporations globally. All three videos have won prestigious Telly and Communicator Awards for Corporate Training and Communication.

The most recent release is Ordinary Situations: Extra-Ordinary Risk. The video is 17 minutes and, like the other two videos in the training series, can also be launched in shorter modules. It is intended to help provide anti-bribery compliance training for employees in supply chain management, procurement, sales, and support functions.

It is narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

The second Mastercard co-produced video, launched in 2019, is called From Beach House to Blackmail: How Silence Isn’t Golden.

Again narrated by Keith and Angélique, the 13-minute video is about the perils of getting too close and comfortable with third-party suppliers, agents, and other intermediaries.

The first video in the series, launched in 2017, is Behind the Bribe: The Richard Bistrong Story. It depicts actual events leading up to my own FCPA violations, eventual guilty plea, and sentencing to fourteen and a half months in federal prison.

The 11-minute video was released in 2017 and is narrated by Keith Slotter.

For all three award-winning videos, an extensive list of subtitles is available, as well as customization options.

The videos have been used to launch in-person training, to bring awareness to compliance campaigns and initiatives, as well as being a standard part of organizational e-learning modules.

I would like to thank Mastercard for their continued support and partnership.

I am also grateful to the thousands of organizations who have evaluated the series and joined the global network of companies that have made the videos part of their compliance training programs.

View the trailer of Ordinary Situations: Extra-Ordinary Risk or request a non-obligatory link and password to see all three award-winning videos for corporate evaluation here.

