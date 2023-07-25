 Skip to content

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 Breakout: Sponsored travel, third parties, and due diligence

We’re introducing a new way to meet leading compliance professionals. In FCPA Blog 1-2-1 Breakouts they share real-life experiences, challenges, and strategies to support compliance teams.

In the first FCPA Blog 1-2-1 Breakout, William H. Erickson (Chief Compliance Officer, Supernal) discusses sponsored travel, third party risk management, due diligence, building internal support for compliance, and explores similarities and differences of working in small and large compliance teams.

Supernal, part of Hyundai Motor Group, is developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle.

If you’re already an FCPA Blog 1-2-1 participant, watch the Sponsored Travel: Guidelines and Pitfalls.

FCPA Blog 1-2-1 is a free program where we match high-level compliance professionals to facilitate constructive and private discussions. Hundreds of compliance pros — mostly CCOs, global heads, VPs, etc. — have already signed up for the program.

Sign up for free here.

