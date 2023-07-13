Comparing corporate enforcement trends for the FCPA and sanctions

OFAC — the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control — publishes a running log of its sanctions enforcement activity against corporations. The DOJ and SEC do the same with the FCPA. That gives us a way to compare sanctions and FCPA enforcement.

The comparison isn’t perfect. As I explained last time, sanctions enforcement isn’t about OFAC alone. The State and Commerce Departments also have a role.

But OFAC does the heavy lifting. It has jurisdiction to administer 35 sanctions programs, including both country- and policy-based programs. So OFAC’s enforcement count is complete enough to provide a meaningful comparison with FCPA enforcement.

(For both sanctions and FCPA enforcement, parallel DOJ criminal prosecutions against corporate defendants simultaneously with civil actions by OFAC or the SEC respectively count as one action, not two. That eliminates double counting.)

Here are corporate enforcement results for the FCPA and sanctions from 2018 through July 11, 2023.