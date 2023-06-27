Sanctions Enforcement: Embracing the FCPA playbook?

Early last year, when Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco began describing sanctions as “the new FCPA,” she didn’t mean sanctions enforcement would replace the FCPA. She meant the DOJ is working to replicate the success of FCPA enforcement by using some of the same strategies — a high-intensity focus on finding and punishing violators, deploying innovative tools, promoting international cooperation, and so on. So, is sanctions enforcement following the FCPA’s trajectory? In the way Deputy AG Monaco meant it, yes, it is. Here’s how that’s happening. Breakthrough Cases. In April this year, the DOJ resolved a mega-case against an overseas company, British American Tobacco (BAT). BAT and a Singapore subsidiary paid $629 million for violating sanctions against North Korea under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and bank fraud laws. BAT’s three-year deferred prosecution agreement requires the company to implement a compliance and ethics program. It was “the largest North Korean sanctions penalty in the history of the Justice Department,” according to a DOJ release. The BAT case and the way the DOJ announced it are reminiscent of the $800 million FCPA enforcement action in 2008 involving Siemens AG. Siemens was nearly 20 times larger than any previous FCPA case and is still on the FCPA Blog’s top ten list. It propelled the FCPA into the headlines.

(The Siemens case changed my life. I published the FCPA Blog for over a year to a loyal but minuscule audience. After Siemens broke, our style of “news and commentary” about the FCPA and compliance became a hot commodity and transformed the FCPA Blog overnight.)

The BAT case didn’t shift the enforcement landscape as drastically as Siemens did. But BAT caught the attention of all compliance professionals and managed to crack the general news cycle.