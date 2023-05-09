Mastercard co-produced compliance training video wins Communicator Award

A compliance training video co-produced by Mastercard and now available to organizations worldwide about the perils of inappropriate and unethical relationships with third parties has won a top award from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

Ordinary Situations: Extra-Ordinary Risk received The Communicator Award of Excellence For Corporate Use in Training.

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) — an assembly of leading professionals from various visual arts disciplines — judges and curates the Communicator Awards.

Ordinary Situations: Extra-Ordinary Risk, the third in a series of anti-bribery compliance training videos co-produced by Mastercard, was recognized from over 5,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the most significant awards of its kind.

The video is 17 minutes and can also be launched in shorter modules. It is intended to help provide anti-bribery compliance training for employees in supply chain management, procurement, sales, and support functions.

It is narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

The first two Mastercard co-produced compliance training videos, Behind the Bribe and From-Beach House to Blackmail, also won top industry awards and continue to be a part of compliance training programs worldwide.

Here’s the one minute trailer for From Ordinary Situations: Extra-Ordinary Risk: