Resource Alert: Chinese translation of the updated FCPA Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs

The DOJ published an updated Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs in March, and Covington & Burling has translated it into Chinese.

The Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs covers important topics like risk assessment, training, due diligence, third parties, and more.

The Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs (March 2023) is available here.

Covington’s unofficial Chinese translation can be found here.

Our thanks to Eric Carlson and Helen Hwang, who co-lead Covington & Burling’s Asia compliance and investigations practice, for making this resource available to readers of the FCPA Blog.