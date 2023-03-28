 Skip to content

Editors

hpc hat edit

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman FCPA Blog

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie_DiMauro_Headshot__JWM3_-removebg-preview

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

DOJ charges SBF with FCPA conspiracy for China bribes

FTX crypto-exchange founder Samuel Bankman-Fried was charged Tuesday in a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of New York with 31 counts, including conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA.

Bankman-Fried, sometimes referred to as SBF, allegedly authorized and directed a bribe of around $40 million in cryptocurrency to Chinese government officials in November 2021.

The payments were intended to influence the officials to unfreeze accounts worth over $1 billion in cryptocurrency belonging to SBF, Alameda Research (FTX’s hedge fund), and others, according to the indictment.

After SBF authorized the bribe, an Alameda employee sent cryptocurrency payment instructions for at least a portion of the bribe to other Alameda employees, including at least one located in the United States, the DOJ said.

Other charges include conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and securities fraud on FTX investors.

The indictment accuses SBF of stealing and misdirecting billions of dollars from users and defrauding investors by diverting funds from FTX to other accounts at Alameda, which he also allegedly controlled.

Bankman-Fried used this money to fund venture investments, make charitable contributions, and enrich himself, according to the DOJ.

The SEC has also filed charges against SBF for alleged securities fraud.

Bankman-Fried founded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and served as CEO until its bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. He was arrested in the Bahamas a month later and extradited to the United States on December 22.

In February, a federal judge released SBF before trial on a $250 million recognizance bond.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!