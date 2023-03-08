World Bank debars engineering and construction company for fraudulent practices

The World Bank debarred a Kenyan engineering, procurement, and construction company Wednesday for fraudulent practices connected to a project in Uganda.

Burhani Engineers Ltd. (Burhani) and its three affiliates are ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group during the 24-month debarment.

According to the World Bank, Burhani misrepresented its prior experience in multiple submissions to mislead the selection process and obtain contracts under the project. This activity constitutes fraudulent practices under the World Bank’s procurement guidelines, the World Bank said.

The $168 million World Bank-funded project was designed to increase access to electricity in rural areas of Uganda.

As part of the settlement, Burhani acknowledged culpability for the underlying sanctionable practices and agreed to meet specified integrity compliance conditions for release from debarment.

According to the World Bank, the settlement agreement provides a reduced debarment period for the company’s cooperation and voluntary remedial actions.

Burhani also agreed to develop and implement an integrity compliance program reflecting the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines and to continue cooperating with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.