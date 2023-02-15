Compliance officers should talk to each other

During the past year, I have met with and talked to many CCOs and corporate compliance pros from all over the world. They’ve consistently expressed a desire to talk to peers at other companies and share information about structure, problem solving, analytics, dashboards, and other compliance functions in a constructive and private manner. We’re going to try and facilitate those discussions.

It turns out many compliance folks are all working to solve the same problems, independently of each other. Several have expressed an interest in being “paired” with other compliance pros to have specific discussions about compliance programs.

Some questions that frequently come up are:

What kind of information does Company A collect for analytics?

What kind of information is shown on Company A’s dashboard?

We are trying to build our own compliance analytics reporting tool, how have other companies approached it?

How many compliance people does Company A have?

Does compliance at Company A report to legal or internal audit? Is there any industry standard?

What does the third-party risk management workflow look like at Company A?

How does Company A do country risk-ratings?

And so on.

Who should join?

If you’re a high-level corporate compliance professional currently working in a multi-national or large corporation and would like to be paired with others like you to have private discussions about compliance programs. There’s no charge to sign up.

Click here to sign up.

We’re still working out exactly how this is going to work, so feedback is welcome.

This is not open to law firms, consultants, or service providers. We are looking into arranging something else for you. Stay tuned.