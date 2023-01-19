Global compliance e-learning series wins prestigious training award

When Mastercard began producing videos to depict chapters of my FCPA violations, eventual guilty plea, and other anti-bribery violations, they took corporate compliance training to a new level.

Recently, Ordinary Situations: Extraordinary Risk was awarded a Silver Telly for Corporate Communications. The e-learning anti-corruption video was chosen from among 12,000+ entries from all 50 states and five continents. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

As shared by Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje, “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”

The third video in the series, Ordinary Situations: Extraordinary Risk, an anti-bribery training film based on a Mastercard production, is now available for short and long-term licensing from Front-Line Anti-Bribery LLC in association with Mastercard.

The 13-minute video is narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in regions as diverse as South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Karen Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Mastercard, said: “We are honored that our compliance training has been recognized with such a prestigious award. The real-life stories take you on an impactful journey of lessons learned and the importance of doing the right thing.”

It was an honor to work with Mastercard on this anti-bribery training video and a continued pleasure to bring Ordinary Situations: Extraordinary Risk to the broader compliance community.

Here’s the one-minute trailer of Silver Telly Winner:

To request a demo of any of the videos, or a licensing fee schedule, including customization and subtitling options, please click here.