Calls for comments on the ILA’s White Paper on Corruption

On the occasion of 150 years since the founding of the International Law Association (ILA), the French branch of the ILA published a White Paper on Corruption, coordinated by former Director for Legal Affairs of the OECD Nicola Bonucci.

Drawing on interviews with a dozen practitioners, civil society members, academics, members of multilateral organizations, and activists, the White Paper offers a perspective on three fundamental questions: How did the fight against corruption progress in the last fifteen years; what are the chief barriers to fighting corruption today; and, how to overcome them and take the fight to the next level.

The interviews revealed a compelling convergence of views on key problems and possible solutions; and shed light on concrete, rarely discussed challenges faced by those directly impacted by corruption and fighting it from the front lines.

Leveraging the experience of a diverse group of experts, the White Paper also stands as a stark reminder, if need be, of the multifaceted aspects of corruption and its inextricable social, political, and geopolitical implications.

The ILA is currently accepting comments on the White Paper, which can be sent until January 31, 2022 to [email protected]. Relevant comments will be reflected in a new version of the paper to be edited in the Spring.

A webinar on the White Paper will be held on May 16, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm CET. Information and registration for the event can be found on the following page: https://www.ilaparis2023.org/en/webinars/corruption/.