Merry Christmas from the FCPA Blog

From the FCPA Blog, we wish you a merry Christmas and hope your homes are filled with warmth, love, and peace. Merry Christmas! Here’s one of our favorite traditional Christmas songs that will be on repeat this weekend.

Sung by the choir of King’s College (Cambridge).

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the new-born king

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled”

Joyful all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With angelic host proclaim

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the new-born king”

Hail the heaven-born Prince of Peace!

Hail the Sun of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings

Risen with healing in His wings

Mild He lays His glory by

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the new-born king”

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the new-born king

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled”

Joyful all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With angelic host proclaim

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the new-born king”

“Glory to the new-born king”