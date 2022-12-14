After reading my publisher and editor’s post demonstrating the wonders of ChatGPT, I tried it for myself. Registration was simple — verify your email address, click a box to show you’re human, enter a code sent to your phone number, create a password. With registration complete, type a question (no capital letters or punctuation needed). Wait a few seconds, if that long, and watch the answer scroll across your screen as if from a chat partner’s keyboard. Then be astounded, as I was, over and over again.

Here are a few examples from my first session with ChatGPT.

what types of evidence do i need to be a whistleblower

The types of evidence that you will need to be a whistleblower will depend on the specific situation and the nature of the wrongdoing that you are alleging. In general, the most effective evidence is that which is concrete and verifiable, such as documents, emails, recordings, or other materials that demonstrate the wrongdoing. It is also helpful to have evidence that supports your claims, such as eyewitness accounts or other supporting information. It is important to collect and organize this evidence in a clear and concise manner, so that it can be easily understood by others.

are whistleblowers happy or unhappy

It is difficult to say whether whistleblowers are generally happy or unhappy, as their experiences and feelings can vary greatly depending on a number of factors. Some whistleblowers may feel a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment from exposing wrongdoing and potentially bringing about positive change. Others may face negative consequences, such as retaliation or social ostracism, which can lead to feelings of unhappiness. It is important to carefully consider the potential risks and rewards of becoming a whistleblower before making a decision.

——

what can you tell me about the oecd anti corruption convention

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention is a legally binding international treaty that was adopted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 1997. It is the first global instrument to specifically address the issue of foreign bribery, and it sets out measures that signatory countries must take to criminalize the bribery of foreign public officials. The Convention requires signatories to establish domestic offenses for bribing foreign public officials, to provide for jurisdiction over such offenses when committed by their nationals or companies, and to take steps to improve their cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of such offenses. It also requires signatories to take measures to prevent corruption and ensure that companies operating in their territories are accountable for their actions.

how many countries are party to the oecd anti bribery convention

As of December 14, 2022, there are 47 countries that are party to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. This includes most of the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as well as several non-OECD countries that have joined the Convention. The full list of signatories to the Convention can be found on the OECD website.

is the oecd anti bribery convention effective

The effectiveness of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in addressing the issue of foreign bribery is a matter of debate. Some argue that the Convention has had a positive impact in raising awareness of the issue and promoting greater transparency and accountability in international business transactions. Others have criticized the Convention for not going far enough in addressing the root causes of corruption, and for not having sufficient mechanisms for monitoring and enforcing compliance. Ultimately, the effectiveness of the Convention will depend on the willingness and ability of signatory countries to implement its provisions and take effective action against foreign bribery.

——

how are lawyers and compliance officers different

Lawyers and compliance officers are different in several ways. Lawyers are professionals who are trained and licensed to practice law, and they provide legal advice and representation to individuals and organizations. Compliance officers, on the other hand, are responsible for ensuring that organizations comply with relevant laws, regulations, and policies. This can involve conducting audits, developing and implementing compliance programs, and providing guidance to employees on compliance-related matters.

Another key difference between lawyers and compliance officers is the type of education and training they receive. Lawyers typically need to complete a four-year undergraduate degree, followed by three years of law school, in order to earn a law degree and become licensed to practice law. Compliance officers, on the other hand, may have a variety of educational backgrounds, and many employers provide on-the-job training to help compliance officers learn the specific skills and knowledge they need for their jobs.

Overall, while both lawyers and compliance officers play important roles in ensuring that organizations operate within the bounds of the law, they have different areas of focus and expertise, and they approach their work in different ways.

——

Yes, AI is stunning and, yes, it’s going to change the world. How, exactly, I don’t know. When microwave cooking first appeared, I understood its impact on me. With AI, hmmm.

For now, I’ll go with something about it I do understand. It’s the title of an article in the Atlantic by a high-school English teacher about the potential impact of ChatGPT: “The End of High-School English.”