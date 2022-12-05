 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman FCPA Blog

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

World Bank debars Korean chaebol’s IT unit

The World Bank debarred a Korean IT company Monday for three years for an obstructive practice connected to a project in Vietnam.

Seoul-based Lotte Data Communications Company Limited (LDCC) and its subsidiaries are ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group during the 36-month debarment.

LDCC is part of the Lotte Corporation. Lotte is the fifth-largest chaebol in South Korea.

The $272 million World Bank-funded project was designed to expand access to improved drainage, wastewater collection and treatment services, the arterial road network, and public transport for residents in selected areas of Da Nang City.

The company acknowledged responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agreed to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment, the World Bank said.

According to the World Bank, the settlement agreement provides a reduced period of debarment for the company’s cooperation and acknowledgment of the misconduct.

LDCC also agreed to develop an integrity compliance program that reflects the relevant principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines,  and continue to fully cooperate with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!