Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Tenkew makes monitoring SEC filing alerts incredibly easy

Earlier this year, we (at the FCPA Blog) started a journey to supercharge our internal research involving SEC filings. We needed a user-friendly way to create searches and monitor alerts from EDGAR. Today, we’re making this tool available to the public with the launch of Tenkew.

From the very beginning of development, our guiding principle was simple: Easy EDGAR Alerts.

If you want to jump straight to the 7-day free trial, click here.

Some things you’ll love about Tenkew:

Track Disclosures. Follow disclosures about any topic. Great for ESG, compliance, cybersecurity, risk management, finance, ongoing legal actions, and more. Never miss a new SEC filing that matches your saved criteria. Get alerts delivered to your inbox or view them on your dashboard.

Analyze Trends. How many companies made disclosures about crypto last year? Ransomware attacks? With saved searches and alerts, you’ll even know whether the company previously disclosed it.

Cost-Effective. Tenkew costs a fraction of what other providers charge, and there are no long-term contracts. Cancel anytime. Learn more about pricing here.

For a quick overview, check out the two-minute video on the homepage.

Here are some other great features:

  • Powerful Search – boolean logic to find exactly what you’re looking for.
  • Amazing Alerts – super fast alerts on new filings that match your search criteria.
  • Quick Review – see keyword matches in context without opening the full filing documents.

Explore Tenkew with a 7-day free trial. We think you’ll love it.

Entire teams can also try Tenkew with a free trial. Click here to get started. 

Tenkew was developed by Recathlon, owner of the FCPA Blog, FCPA Tracker, and other products.

