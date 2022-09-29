There are now 15 FCPA repeat offenders

So far this year, two FCPA enforcement actions have involved companies that resolved previous FCPA violations. With Tenaris in June, and Oracle this week, the number of FCPA recidivists rises to 15. Here’s our full list of FCPA recidivists, compiled from the enforcement index on FCPA Blog+.

1. ABB Ltd. in 2004 and 2010.

2. Baker Hughes Incorporated in 2001 and 2007.

3. Deutsche Bank AG 2019 and 2021.

4. Eni S.p.A. in 2010 and 2020.

5. Goodyear International Corp. and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 1989 and 2015 respectively.

6. Halliburton Company in 2009 and 2017.

7. International Business Machines Corporation in 2000 and 2011.

8. Marubeni Corporation in 2012 and 2014.

9. Novartis AG in 2016 and 2020.

10. Oracle Corporation in 2012 and 2022.

11. Orthofix International N.V. in 2012 and 2017.

12. Stryker Corporation in 2013 and 2018.

13. Technip S.A. and TechnipFMC plc in 2010 and 2019 respectively.

14. Tenaris, S.A. in 2011 and 2022.

15. Tyco International Ltd. in 2006 and 2012.

The DOJ and SEC have prosecuted 246 different companies (by my count) for FCPA offenses.

With 15 repeat offenders, that means the recidivism rate for all corporate FCPA defendants is now about 6.1 percent.