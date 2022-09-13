Mastercard’s popular compliance training series expands with new video

An award-winning compliance training series expands this month as Mastercard and Front-Line Anti-Bribery LLC explore the potential perils of everyday activities. “Ordinary Situations, Extraordinary Risk” depicts actual events to help a company’s employees understand the impact of their decisions.

Produced and originally used by Mastercard to train its own teams, this installment looks at several bribery scandals resulting from sporting events, the hiring of client and public-official family members, and ignoring third-party red flags.

The 17-minute video, which can be viewed in whole or in part (with three vignettes), is co-narrated by Keith Slotter, former chief of the FBI’s Global Financial Crimes Program, and Angélique Parisot-Potter, a compliance leader with decades of experience in regions as diverse as South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The video is hosted and introduced by Richard Bistrong, CEO, Front-Line Anti-Bribery LLC, and a contributing editor of the FCPA Blog.

The first two Mastercard-produced compliance training videos, “Behind the Bribe” and “From Beach House to Blackmail,” won numerous industry awards and have been hugely effective. Multinationals worldwide have integrated both e-learning videos into their online training libraries as part of their compliance training and awareness programs.

The third release, “Ordinary Situations, Extraordinary Risk,” brings compliance training even further. It reaches those on the front lines of sales but was also developed and produced specifically to support employees in supply chain management, procurement, finance, as well as forward-based commercial teams and other support functions.

Karen Griffin, executive vice president and chief compliance officer at Mastercard, said: “Our own training efforts have benefitted from real-life stories and the voices of those who have been prosecuted for compliance violations. It’s definitely not your average training program. This latest episode continues to set a powerful example for ethical behavior and the importance of doing the right thing.”

Here’s the one minute trailer:

