An excellent video on grand corruption and how it all works

On the YouTube homepage, I was recently presented with a thumbnail that read “The incredible wealth of Luanda, Angola.” I was immediately interested. My geography isn’t great, but I can usually identify most places that have earned naming rights to an ICIJ leak.

The video, created by mainstream YouTuber Wendover Productions, brings the viewer through the last 100 years of Angola’s history, from the extended civil war to the massive corruption scandal involving the former president’s daughter and first African female billionaire, Isabel dos Santos.

Wendover’s video is lucid and nuanced compared to our previous post about the viral CPI TikTok. It summarizes how money is captured through self-dealing and offshored to shell companies and other typical accessory actions involved in corruption.

Here’s the 22-minute video about the modern history of Angola. Corruption appears around the 10-minute mark.

The basis for much of the information in the video about Isabel dos Santos and corruption is from — as Wendover cites — the ICIJ Luanda Leaks.

Seeing sophisticated international corruption stories covered by mainstream new media creators is encouraging. It helps educate people who may have been unfamiliar with the mechanics of corruption.

If you know someone who might not understand what a compliance professional actually does or why it matters, try sending them this post. It might help connect some dots.