Benchmarking Alert: Burberry’s high-class anti-bribery policy

Bribery, corruption and facilitation payments are unethical, illegal and against Burberry’s Policy. Companies and individuals can be prosecuted by regulators in the UK for engaging in these activities.

This is similar to Disney, Unilever, Carlsberg, Apple, Novartis, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Airbus, GM, 3M, and Pfizer that all ban facilitating payments. Coca-Cola, Tesla, and ExxonMobil might approve some facilitating payments. Walmart doesn’t mention facilitating payments at all.