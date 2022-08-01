Have you seen the viral TikTok video about the CPI?

Two and a half decades after the Corruption Perceptions Index was first published, it reached a milestone that went largely unnoticed. We’re going to take this opportunity to correct that oversight. Coincidentally, if you’ve always wanted to get your anti-corruption updates from a shirtless man on TikTok, I have good news for you.

The CPI, it seems, had a moment as a breakout star on TikTok.

The following video by TikTok creator @iamsambrum has over 2.3 million views and 400,000 likes.

As far as we can tell, this is @iamsambrum’s only video about corruption. He doesn’t add much commentary apart from the standing of Mexico and India on the list, noting that they are “pretty corrupt out there.”

The top comment also coincides with most academic commentary on the subject:

Shout out to the O.G., Transparency International, if you’re looking for the full Corruption Perceptions Index.