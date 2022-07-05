IDB debars construction company for paying $1 million in bribes

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) debarred a Brazilian construction company Tuesday for a year and a half for corrupt and fraudulent practices related to a project in Brazil.

Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap) is ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the IDB during the 18-month debarment.

According to the IDB, Construcap admitted paying bribes in 2013-2015 totaling around $1 million to a “public official involved in the supervision and management” of the contract.

The official demanded payments through a designated subcontractor, and the bribes were authorized by a Construcap manager with the impression that failure to pay would result in unjustified delays in approvals. To conceal the bribes, Construcap also misrepresented certain project expenses and activities, the IDB said.

As part of the settlement, Construcap committed to report on its compliance program through an existing independent monitor and to continue its cooperation with the IDB’s Office of Institutional Integrity (OII).

In a related matter, Construcap proactively investigated and self-disclosed the activity to Brazilian authorities and agreed to pay fines and restitution of around $712,000, according to the IDB.

Tuesday’s debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all IDB debarred entities and individuals is here.