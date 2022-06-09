Country count for the top ten list

The FCPA Blog started publishing its list of the ten biggest FCPA corporate enforcement actions about a dozen years ago. Since then, I’ve written a lot about the top ten list, and I even did a series of talks, mainly in Asia, using the top ten list as a way to understand FCPA enforcement policy and attitudes toward compliance. One thing I’ve never done, however, is a country count for these huge resolutions. Where did the FCPA violations occur, according to the charging and settlement documents?
Here’s the current top ten list (from May 2022):
1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (United States): $3.3 billion in 2020.
2. Airbus SE (Netherlands/France): $2.09 billion in 2020.
3. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Brazil): $1.78 billion in 2018.
4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden): $1.06 billion in 2019.
5. Telia Company AB (Sweden): $1.01 billion in 2017.
6. MTS (Russia): $850 million in 2019.
7. Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.
8. VimpelCom (Netherlands): $795 million in 2016.
9. Alstom (France): $772 million in 2014.
10. Glencore plc (Switzerland): $700 million in 2022.
And here’s the country count for the current top ten list, compiled from the enforcement index on FCPA Blog+. There are 30 countries with a total of 47 mentions (shown after each country):
Argentina – 1
Austria – 1
Bahamas – 1
Bangladesh – 1
Brazil – 3
Cameroon – 1
China – 3
Democratic Republic of the Congo – 1
Djibouti – 1
Egypt – 1
Equatorial Guinea – 1
Germany – 2
Ghana – 1
Indonesia – 3
Iraq – 1
Israel – 1
Ivory Coast – 1
Kazakhstan – 1
Kuwait – 1
Malaysia – 2
Mexico – 1
Nigeria – 2
Russia – 2
Saudi Arabia – 3
Sri Lanka – 1
Taiwan – 2
Tunisia – 1
Uzbekistan – 3
Venezuela – 2
Vietnam – 2
For comparison, here’s the top ten list from ten years ago:
1. Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.
2. KBR / Halliburton (USA): $579 million in 2009.
3. BAE (UK): $400 million in 2010.
4. Snamprogetti Netherlands B.V. / ENI S.p.A (Holland/Italy): $365 million in 2010.
5. Technip S.A. (France): $338 million in 2010.
6. JGC Corporation (Japan) $218.8 million in 2011.
7. Daimler AG (Germany): $185 million in 2010.
8. Alcatel-Lucent (France): $137 million in 2010.
9. Magyar Telekom / Deutsche Telekom (Hungary /Germany): $95 million in 2011.
10. Panalpina (Switzerland): $81.8 million in 2010.
And here’s the country count for the 2012 top ten list, also compiled from the enforcement index on FCPA Blog+. There are 27 countries with a total of 47 mentions (coincidentally the same number of mentions as the country count for the current top ten list):
Angola – 3
Argentina – 1
Bangladesh – 2
China – 2
Croatia – 1
Czech Republic – 1
Egypt – 1
Germany – 1
Greece – 1
Hungary – 3
Indonesia – 1
Iraq – 2
Israel – 1
Ivory Coast – 2
Latvia – 1
Mexico – 1
Montenegro – 2
Nigeria – 8
Russia – 3
Saudi Arabia – 1
Serbia – 1
Thailand – 1
Turkey – 1
Turkmenistan – 2
Uzbekistan – 1
Venezuela – 1
Vietnam – 2
