Country count for the top ten list

The FCPA Blog started publishing its list of the ten biggest FCPA corporate enforcement actions about a dozen years ago. Since then, I’ve written a lot about the top ten list, and I even did a series of talks, mainly in Asia, using the top ten list as a way to understand FCPA enforcement policy and attitudes toward compliance. One thing I’ve never done, however, is a country count for these huge resolutions. Where did the FCPA violations occur, according to the charging and settlement documents?

Here’s the current top ten list (from May 2022):

1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (United States): $3.3 billion in 2020.

2. Airbus SE (Netherlands/France): $2.09 billion in 2020.

3. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Brazil): $1.78 billion in 2018.

4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden): $1.06 billion in 2019.

5. Telia Company AB (Sweden): $1.01 billion in 2017.

6. MTS (Russia): $850 million in 2019.

7. Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.

8. VimpelCom (Netherlands): $795 million in 2016.

9. Alstom (France): $772 million in 2014.

10. Glencore plc (Switzerland): $700 million in 2022.

And here’s the country count for the current top ten list, compiled from the enforcement index on FCPA Blog+. There are 30 countries with a total of 47 mentions (shown after each country):

Argentina – 1

Austria – 1

Bahamas – 1

Bangladesh – 1

Brazil – 3

Cameroon – 1

China – 3

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 1

Djibouti – 1

Egypt – 1

Equatorial Guinea – 1

Germany – 2

Ghana – 1

Indonesia – 3

Iraq – 1

Israel – 1

Ivory Coast – 1

Kazakhstan – 1

Kuwait – 1

Malaysia – 2

Mexico – 1

Nigeria – 2

Russia – 2

Saudi Arabia – 3

Sri Lanka – 1

Taiwan – 2

Tunisia – 1

Uzbekistan – 3

Venezuela – 2

Vietnam – 2

For comparison, here’s the top ten list from ten years ago:

1. Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.

2. KBR / Halliburton (USA): $579 million in 2009.

3. BAE (UK): $400 million in 2010.

4. Snamprogetti Netherlands B.V. / ENI S.p.A (Holland/Italy): $365 million in 2010.

5. Technip S.A. (France): $338 million in 2010.

6. JGC Corporation (Japan) $218.8 million in 2011.

7. Daimler AG (Germany): $185 million in 2010.

8. Alcatel-Lucent (France): $137 million in 2010.

9. Magyar Telekom / Deutsche Telekom (Hungary /Germany): $95 million in 2011.

10. Panalpina (Switzerland): $81.8 million in 2010.

And here’s the country count for the 2012 top ten list, also compiled from the enforcement index on FCPA Blog+. There are 27 countries with a total of 47 mentions (coincidentally the same number of mentions as the country count for the current top ten list):

Angola – 3

Argentina – 1

Bangladesh – 2

China – 2

Croatia – 1

Czech Republic – 1

Egypt – 1

Germany – 1

Greece – 1

Hungary – 3

Indonesia – 1

Iraq – 2

Israel – 1

Ivory Coast – 2

Latvia – 1

Mexico – 1

Montenegro – 2

Nigeria – 8

Russia – 3

Saudi Arabia – 1

Serbia – 1

Thailand – 1

Turkey – 1

Turkmenistan – 2

Uzbekistan – 1

Venezuela – 1

Vietnam – 2