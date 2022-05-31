Mining and commodities giant lands on the FCPA Blog top ten list

When Switzerland-based Glencore paid the DOJ $700 million last week to settle widespread FCPA offenses, it earned a place on our FCPA top ten list, replacing a French bank and leaving Goldman Sachs as the only other bank currently on the list.

In Glencore’s settlement, the DOJ imposed $429 million in criminal penalties and forfeiture of $272 million. The plea agreements also require Glencore to retain a compliance monitor for three years.

Glencore plc replaces Société Générale S.A., the previous tenth-spot holder, which paid $585 million in 2018.

Total FCPA penalties — since the Act’s inception in 1977 — are now over $24 billion.

With Glencore’s resolution, it now takes at least at least $700 million to crack the top ten, and five of the top ten resolutions have reached $1 billion or more.

– – – – –

Here are the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time based on penalties and disgorgement assessed in the U.S. enforcement documents: