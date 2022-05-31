Mining and commodities giant lands on the FCPA Blog top ten list

When Switzerland-based Glencore paid the DOJ $700 million last week to settle widespread FCPA offenses, it earned a place on our FCPA top ten list, replacing a French bank and leaving Goldman Sachs as the only other bank currently on the list.
In Glencore’s settlement, the DOJ imposed $429 million in criminal penalties and forfeiture of $272 million. The plea agreements also require Glencore to retain a compliance monitor for three years.
Glencore plc replaces Société Générale S.A., the previous tenth-spot holder, which paid $585 million in 2018.
Total FCPA penalties — since the Act’s inception in 1977 — are now over $24 billion.
With Glencore’s resolution, it now takes at least at least $700 million to crack the top ten, and five of the top ten resolutions have reached $1 billion or more.
– – – – –
Here are the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time based on penalties and disgorgement assessed in the U.S. enforcement documents:
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (United States): $3.3 billion in 2020
- Airbus SE (Netherlands/France): $2.09 billion in 2020.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Brazil): $1.78 billion in 2018.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden): $1.06 billion in 2019.
- Telia Company AB (Sweden): $1.01 billion in 2017.
- MTS (Russia): $850 million in 2019.
- Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.
- VimpelCom (Netherlands): $795 million in 2016.
- Alstom (France): $772 million in 2014.
- Glencore plc (Switzerland): $700 million in 2022.
Comments are closed for this article!