‘Compliance Corner’ training videos win two Communicator Awards

The ethics and compliance training video series, Compliance Corner, which last year won a Silver Telly award for Corporate Training honoring excellence in video and television content across all screens, has recently won two Communicator Awards of Distinction for Corporate-Use Video-Training and the Use of Music for Film.

“The Communicator Awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication,” according to the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

The Compliance Corner series consists of short vignettes that speak directly to audiences at any level. The videos can stand alone or be used to complement existing ethics and compliance training initiatives, whether in a virtual, in-person, or hybrid environment.

The internationally recognized Communicator Awards were established nearly three decades ago and this year received almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes.

The Compliance Corner training video series, utilized by multinationals globally, was recently awarded a United States Trademark by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It’s available for short or long-term licensing.

Here’s a one-minute trailer for Compliance Corner. If you’re curious about the music award, feel free to turn up the volume. The music for the entire series is an original composition by David Bessler, who co-composed and co-produced the music for Apple TV’s recent release “The Me You Can’t See.”

Subtitles for the series are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Czech, Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish.

