Results: The DOJ’s new priority of holding individuals accountable?

Last week we asked the FCPA Blog community what they thought of the DOJ’s new priority of holding individuals who commit white-collar “corporate” crimes accountable over corporations themselves. Here are the results.

The majority of readers hold the opinion that individuals and corporations should have equal priority. A focus on corporate enforcement, however, only received five percent of the votes.

We’d like to thank the hundreds of people who took a minute out of their day to respond to the poll and everyone who reads the FCPA Blog.